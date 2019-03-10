Breakdown (93 minutes)





(2:41) Describing the in-game and postgame atmosphere in Tucson and explaining the overall context of Saturday’s win





(11:14) Breaking down ASU’s 72-64 win over Arizona and its implications for postseason play both in this week’s Pac-12 Tournament and potentially next week in the NCAA Tournament.





(27:45) Putting a bow on ASU Football spring practices, discussing my observations and providing a snapshot of each and every position and what we can expect in fall camp.





(65:14) Mailbag time: Answering our DevilsDigest.com’s subscribers and Twitter followers' questions





