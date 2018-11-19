Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-19 16:14:48 -0600') }} football Edit

The Devil's Junkie Podcast: The Road Back From Eugene

M4yqxlmgdknaci0ubxxp
Ralph Amsden • ASUDevils.com
@asu_rivals
Staff Writer

(80 Minutes)

Ralph Amsden talks about Arizona State's 31-29 loss at Oregon, and reads listener responses to the question, "Is Arizona State better off heading into this year's Territorial Cup than they were last year?"

To listen, click play below, or

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean


Click on the tweet below to see some of the responses to Ralph's listener question, and make sure to weigh in with your thoughts!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}