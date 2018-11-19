The Devil's Junkie Podcast: The Road Back From Eugene
(80 Minutes)
Ralph Amsden talks about Arizona State's 31-29 loss at Oregon, and reads listener responses to the question, "Is Arizona State better off heading into this year's Territorial Cup than they were last year?"
To listen, click play below, or
Click on the tweet below to see some of the responses to Ralph's listener question, and make sure to weigh in with your thoughts!
Discussion topic for today’s Devil’s Junkie Podcast- knowing that ASU went into last year’s territorial cup with the same record it has now, has 2018 been the step forward you were hoping for? Why or why not?— Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) November 18, 2018
I’ll read/discuss your responses on the show.