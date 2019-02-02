Breakdown (106 minutes)

As we enter the shortest month of the year, there is hardly a shortage of topics to discuss (and this was before the Friday player transfer news dump).

(0:43) Offensive coordinator Rob Likens and the Sun Devils’ four quarterbacks addressed the media ahead of next week’s spring practice. We bring you some of the highlights from their comments and talk about how they relate to the various team aspects on this side of the ball during the 15 February sessions.

(41:39) Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales with some strong and encouraging words about his future in Tempe and what he’s trying to achieve for his group in the spring.

(1:07:38) Breaking down the Sun Devils’ long-awaited win on the court versus the Wildcats, what perspective the Arizona media/fans would like you to believe in and why you shouldn’t subscribe to that theory, and discussing the potential implications of this victory moving forward.

(1:27:13) Mailbag time: Answering our DevilsDigest.com’s subscribers and Twitter followers' questions

