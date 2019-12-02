A ho-hum ASU win over its archrival didn’t generate many fireworks but the next morning in Tempe was much more eventful in comparison as head coach Herm Edwards announced the dismissals of offensive coordinator Rob Likens, wide receivers coach Charlie Fisher and tight ends coach Donnie Yantis. Those two topics and an extensive Q&A session with ASU fans are all covered in this week’s episode.

Episode Rundown (49 minutes)

(1:10) We dive right into the dramatic coaching staff decision Edwards handed down Sunday morning, the events that preceded it and what implications it may have. We also discuss some potential replacements for these roles.

(13:47) No, we didn’t forget about ASU’s third consecutive win over in its in-state rival. What were the key elements in this contest that allowed the Sun Devils to keep the Territorial Cup in Tempe?

(25:42) We conclude with fielding a dozen or more questions from my premium subscribers and Twitter followers on the topics discussed in this podcast and more.

