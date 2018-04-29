Welcome to Season 4 of the Devil's Junkie Podcast!

Episode 1 Rundown (57 minutes)

Ralph Amsden opens up the show talking about Arizona State's most recent basketball commit, Uros Plavsic, and brings in Rivals National Basketball Analyst Corey Evans to analyze the Sun Devils' 2018 basketball recruiting class (4:45).

(15:45) Local 2019 Chandler High QB Jacob Conover and TE Brayden Liebrock are on official visits this weekend, what do you need to know about them?

(20:00) The 'vibe' of practice is much more relaxed. A conversation with Devil's Digest publisher Hod Rabino on how the new atmosphere could possibly affect the team.

(26:00) Talking about Spring standouts and Blake Barnett's transfer.

(30:00) What do Manny Wilkins and Herm Edwards need to do to be on the same page?

(37:00) A look at where ASU player were taken in this weekend's NFL Draft, and a conversation with former ASU OL Marshal Nathe on his medical retirement, and how he sees ASU's draft eligible players faring in the NFL.