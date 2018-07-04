The Devil’s Junkie Podcast (S4E5): Clark, Cassidy, Nathe on Capra and Bossi
Breakdown (60 Minutes)
Intro (4:40) Ralph Amsden and Chilly Interview 4-Star DB Jordan Clark at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge
(18:50) Commitment Issues Podcast Co-Host Rob Cassidy and Rivals Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy gives his take on the Herm Edwards era
(31:00) Former ASU OL Marshal Nathe gives his analysis on ASU's most recent OL commit, Joey Capra of Placer High in Auburn, California
(45:10) Rivals National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi gives his take on Michael Foster's decommitment, and his thoughts on the emergence of ASU Basketball