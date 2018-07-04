Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-04 00:29:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Devil’s Junkie Podcast (S4E5): Clark, Cassidy, Nathe on Capra and Bossi

Ralph Amsden • ASUDevils.com
@asu_rivals
Staff Writer

Breakdown (60 Minutes)

Intro (4:40) Ralph Amsden and Chilly Interview 4-Star DB Jordan Clark at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge

(18:50) Commitment Issues Podcast Co-Host Rob Cassidy and Rivals Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy gives his take on the Herm Edwards era

(31:00) Former ASU OL Marshal Nathe gives his analysis on ASU's most recent OL commit, Joey Capra of Placer High in Auburn, California

(45:10) Rivals National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi gives his take on Michael Foster's decommitment, and his thoughts on the emergence of ASU Basketball

