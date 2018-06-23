Episode 4 Rundown (105 minutes)

(Intro) Ralph Amsden talks about the explosion of recent commits, seven in the last three weeks! Who did they land, and what do they bring to the table?

(28:00) Marshal Nathe weighs in on several topics, but primarily talks about what Arizona State is getting in Waxahachie, Texas OL commit LaDarius Henderson.

(49:00) Ralph Amsden breaks down where ASU stands within the state of Arizona after landing three in-state recruits.

(1:11:30) Bobby Hurley just held a press conference looking ahead to the 2018-2019 basketball season. What will ASU's identity be on the court, and how can they replace Tra Holder, Shannon Evans and Kodi Justice?

(1:24:00) Ralph Amsden takes questions from listeners.