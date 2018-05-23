(Intro) Ralph Amsden opens up the show talking about Arizona State's national media reputation since Herm Edwards' settled in, and muses about what exactly motivates soon-to-be third-year starter at QB, Manny Wilkins.



(22:00) Recruiting! Arizona State doesn't have any 2019 commits- should you worry? Who could they land at each position?

(48:00) Former ASU LB Antonio Longino talks about his time at ASU, his thoughts on the current team, the adversity he faced after leaving ASU, and the book (Fourth and Trenches) he wrote with his brother.

(1:12:00) DevilsDigest.com reporter Jack Harris talks about Arizona State's 2018 baseball season. What went wrong? Can things be salvaged in the immediate future?