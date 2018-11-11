Breakdown (75 Minutes)

Ralph Amsden and Chilly discuss Arizona State's 31-28 win over UCLA, and attempt to address the following questions:

Should ASU be satisfied with Bowl Eligibility? What are the chances ASU wins the Pac-12 South? How did Cam Phillips and Evan Fields look filling in for Demonte King and Jalen Harvey? Was Merlin Robertson's targeting call fair? Why Is Brandon Ruiz struggling? Is Eno Benjamin Arizona State's best RB ever? How can ASU duplicate UCLA's Tight End Production? Is Danny Gonzales the coach of the future?

Finally, Ralph and Chilly discuss the legacy of Manny Wilkins and N'Keal Harry.