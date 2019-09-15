Episode Rundown (32 minutes)

(0:44) Discussing the all too familiar sight of a dominating Sun Devil defense which bends but not breaks and in instrumental in supporting a struggling offense en route to another win.

(11:58) Having extremely difficulty is moving the ball and scoring against a stout Spartan defense is more than understandable, but when it counted the most this side of the ball for ASU came through.

(22:31) Looking ahead to the ASU’s Pac-12 opener against Colorado at home this Saturday and the chances of the Sun Devils to continue their momentum thus far.

To listen, click play below, or

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean



