The Devil’s Junkie Podcast: Following lopsided loss ASU’s resiliency will be tested once again

A minor setback before a major comeback? That’s how the ASU coaches and players would like to view their 21-3 loss to Utah as they look to bounce back from that defeat as they take to the road again to meet UCLA. We discuss what took place Saturday night in Salt Lake City and what implications can that contest have on a matchup with the Bruins that can truly define the 2019 season for the Sun Devils.

Episode Rundown (32 minutes)

(1:30) It was one of the worst offensive games in the history of the ASU football program. How much did the caliber of opponent play a part in comparison to the Sun Devils’ talent level and overall approach?

(17:06) The ASU defense shot itself in the foot with numerous penalties but are there some positives to take away from the Sun Devils’ performance on this side of the ball?

(24:53) Previewing ASU’s road matchup at UCLA. Are the Bruins coming in with legitimate momentum into this contest? Why is this game so significant for the Sun Devils?

