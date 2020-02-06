It may have been an anticlimactic February signing day for the Sun Devils, yet one that did fill all available recruiting slots in ASU’s 2020 recruiting class. We discuss the latest additions to the team, interview Stanford OL grad transfer Henry Hattis who will be joining the Sun Devils and the overall impressions of the entire group of newcomers who signed.

We review our takeaways from Arizona State’s signing day press conference and yes, the contentious topic of in-state recruiting did reveal its head once again. We then shift gears to the defensive coaching staff and how recent departures not only shape the personnel here but also how it forges a new direction in the scheme.

We conclude the podcast by examining the prominent storylines of the upcoming spring practice.





Episode Rundown (66 minutes)





(1:17) ASU successfully addressed some of its needs as it landed a backup quarterback in Daylin McLemore as well as tight end Jake Ray. Offensive coordinator Zak Hill offered his insight as to what each of those high school player prospects can bring to the table.





(11:56) The Sun Devils also added two graduate transfer offensive linemen and we caught up with one them in Stanford’s Henry Hattis who told us why he chose the Sun Devils and what are his expectations of his new team?





(22:47) There are many accolades associated with the Sun Devils crop of newcomers, especially with their success in the state of California, which is according to the coaches is “first base” to Arizona’s “home base.” We examine an interesting and perhaps somewhat new tone on this topic from the ASU staff.





(37:46) The departures of defensive coordinators Danny Gonzales back in December and Tony just the other day has caused ASU to now move in a different schematic direction that will be anything but a classic 3-3-5 alignment. There are many aspects to confer on here and we cover them all.

(54:47) Recent events or just carryover from 2019 have naturally created some notable elements of spring practice that one or way or another could be very indicative of the makeup of this year’s team. What should we be on the lookout for during this 15-practice period?

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean