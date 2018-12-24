Breakdown (80 minutes)

The maiden voyage with your new host DevilsDigest.com Publisher Hod Rabino, begins today.

(2:33) We review Arizona State’s 2019 early signing period recruiting class. What should we make of the signing of three quarterbacks and how will that affect the depth chart moving forward? What areas were properly addressed in this class and what positions will need attention moving forward?

(37:55) Discussing the upset win by ASU basketball over Kansas. Even though it was repeat achievement from last year, why should you be even more excited about this year’s Sun Devil squad and the prospects that lie ahead this season?

(51:07) Mailbag time: Answering our DevilsDigest.com’s subscribers and Twitter followers' questions

