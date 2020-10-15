ASUDevils - 'The days are getting nearer' Edwards on trust, freshmen, late season start

November 7 is a date circled on calendars, and with one sportsbook’s announcement that USC is an 11-point favorite over Arizona State, the anticipation for that first Saturday next month is growing. And with 23 days until kickoff, Coach Herm Edwards has started letting players know that not every player will ultimately receive an equal slice of the pie.





“We’re starting to let players know that there are not enough reps to go around to everyone like there would be in training camp,” Edwards explained. “Every time you go out there, you get to compete.”





Although the depth chart remains unclear at some positions such as running back, wide receiver, and defensive line, Edwards has a deeper meaning to the idea of playing time.





“It’s about trust.”





“Can the coaches trust you as a football player?” Edwards asked reporters. “You have enough talent, but can they trust you to do things consistently?”





Sophomore Jayden Daniels may have greater job security than the offensive linemen competing for the right tackle spot, but Edwards emphasized the importance of trust in Thursday’s practice.





“We’ve got some young, talented guys that will get an opportunity (this year),” Edwards commented. “I think any college coach now knows that he has a free year with these players,” he added, in reference to the NCAA’s recent announcement that Fall (and Winter for that matter) sport athletes can be granted an extra year of eligibility. “I think that helps their confidence more than anything else.”





Eight ASU freshmen took advantage of last year’s four-game redshirt allowance from the NCAA, and it is clear that the Sun Devils intend to involve true freshmen in games this season.





On defense, there may be fewer opportunities for them, however. The Merlin Robertson/Darien Butler/Kyle Soelle starting linebacker core is all but etched into the depth chart. Chase Lucas and Jack Jones will more than likely return as starters at cornerback, and the defensive line at some roles will look similar to last year’s lineup.





The exception on defense may be the safety positions. In the two-deep practice reports, redshirt freshman Jordan Clark has been taking most of the reps at nickel back. Aashari Crosswell and Evan Fields are returning starters at safety, but true freshmen T Lee, Ed Woods, and Macen Williams are all competing for second-string placements at defensive back.





“What season have we not used freshmen?” Edwards chuckled.





The running back position is one where there’s a chance of a freshman starting. Junior Rachaad White, a former UCLA pledge, ran for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns at Mt. San Antonio Community College in Walnut, CA, last year. His May signing date prevented White from participating in spring ball, although he adds experience and competition to the running backs room.





The initial 2020 signees, DeaMonte Trayanum and Daniyel Ngata, the duo that Offensive Coordinator Zak Hill referred to as “thunder and lightning,” were seen as perfect for a split-back formation. With the addition of Rachaad White, Herm Edwards says Zak Hill plans on using all three.





“Zak believes in having three backs,” Edwards said. “Offense is new. Defense is new. It’s going to be fun for me to watch how this whole thing develops, right?”





One of the many challenges that have faced Edwards this year is the Pac-12’s late start to the season: “When we first start back, we’re late. We’re late to this party; the Big Ten is late to this party,” Edwards mentioned.





Three of the Power Five conferences will be in midseason by the time the Pac-12 begins play, and the Big Ten Conference will start Week 3 on the same date as the Conference of Champions’ kickoff.





Edwards is trying to navigate the limbo while his players are watching other college teams play each Saturday with situations.





“I’m a big situation guy,” Edwards said. “Certain things happen in games, and you go, ‘OK, maybe we would have handled this a little bit differently.’” Now, the coaching staff has included situations from other teams’ games in their film regiment and strategizes around them.





With NFL coaching vacancies likely to be plentiful in the spring, Edwards seemed to know the question would come about his future. “This (ASU) will be my last hurrah,” he said with a smirk.





“I’m not going anywhere,” he added. “I’m here, and once I leave here, hopefully, this program is headed in the right direction where I can come to see some games later on in my life.”





He’ll likely be an honored guest.





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!