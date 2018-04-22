PHOENIX – Spencer Torkelson is making his chase for history look like a Sunday afternoon stroll.



Arizona State’s star first baseman has found a natural flow in his freshman season this year. A disarming smile makes him an affable presence. He navigates the diamond with a peaceful ease and swings the bat in fluid rhythm.

When he barrels up a baseball, it’s a violent collision.

Torkelson launched his NCAA-leading 19th home run of the year high into the clear night sky in the fifth inning of ASU’s 14-7 home win over Utah on Saturday night, properly punishing Utes’ lefty Josh Lapiana for leaving an 86 miles-per-hour fastball sitting fat over the plate.

“Anybody paying admission to see him hit, I’d continue to do that,” ASU coach Tracy Smith said. “These type of guys are rare.”

Saturday’s dinger helped Torkelson keep up his blistering long-ball pace of one homer in every two games. Each ball that clears the fence inches him closer to history. Torkelson has already crushed ASU’s freshman single-season home run record; he cleared Barry Bonds’ mark of 11 – a record the MLB home run king set in 1983 – nearly a month ago with a center-field moonshot at Washington State.

He has a chance to reach much loftier achievements.

ASU’s single-season program record for home runs is 27 (set by Mitch Jones in 2000). The most home runs ever hit by an NCAA Division-I freshman is 26 (Georgia Southern’s Todd Greene in 1990). No freshman has ever led the nation in long balls in a season.

Each milestone is within Torkelson’s reach this summer. His current pace has him on track to finish with at least 27 homers. He insists it tacks on zero extra stress.

“There’s no pressure,” he said earlier this week. “I know if I stick to my approach and keep putting my best swing on every pitch I get, I will break some records.”

Good thing he’s not obsessing about the numbers. Smith deadpanned he’d slap him upside the head if he were.

“I hope that’s not on his radar,” Smith said. “I hope he just continues to throw up good at-bats like he’s doing.”

The biggest compliment Smith paid his star slugger was in regards to his approach, calling it nothing less than amazing. For all of Torkelson’s power, he’s equally patient at the plate, waiting out pitchers to make mistakes, such as what Lapiana offered in the fifth. His 24 walks lead the team and rank among the top-15 in the conference. He entered Saturday’s game with a .405 on-base percentage, second only on ASU’s roster to junior Gage Canning. His ability to work a count factored into Smith’s decision to make him the Sun Devils’ leadoff hitter this weekend.

“A lot of times, young hitters will fall in love with that (power) and start getting big with their swing,” Smith said. “He has not done that and won’t do that because he has a plan and he executes his plan.”

Saturday was a perfect example. In six trips to the plate, Torkelson saw 22 pitches. He laid off on 15 of the throws, 14 of which were outside the zone (twice he was plunked with a throw). He made contact with five of the seven he swung at. Four were foul balls. The other was a towering home run that sailed over the left-field wall.

“He’s level-headed. He’s about throwing together a quality at-bat,” Smith added, a key reason Torkelson owns the team’s third-best batting average (.312).

Unlike some first-year college hitters, who spend their early days on campus tweaking mechanics and shortening their swings, Torkelson’s technique has needed little maintenance. His biggest focus has been on keeping a simple tempo and not swinging too hard or too big. But really, who could blame him for being a little overzealous at times.

His numbers could be better too. The majority of his homers this season have been solo shots and he’s hitting only .182 with runners in scoring position, splits that have restricted his RBI total to a disproportionally low 37. He’s most dangerous when the bases are empty (he’s hitting .412 in such situations) or with two outs (he has a team-high 15 RBIs with two outs). His versatility has allowed Smith to bounce him around the batting order, lately putting him at the top.

“I want him to the plate as often as we can,” Smith said. “We don’t have a true leadoff guy, per say. It’s about getting on-base. As many times as we can see that guy walking to the batter’s box, I’m pretty comfortable with that.”

Sophomore Carter Aldrete on Friday pointed out another advantage of having Torkelson hit first: “They can’t just throw him a cookie first pitch.”

His presence on the on-deck circle alone is enough to get opposing pitchers thinking. Freshman shortstop Drew Swift hit in front of Torkelson in the nine-spot in both Friday’s and Saturday’s game. He claimed he saw a lot more fastballs than usual because of it.

“They don’t really want to walk me and get to Torkelson,” he said.

When asked earlier in the week to sum up his emotions, Torkelson struggled to describe the experience of this season, in the moment. He didn’t want to speak in hyperboles or oversell his freshman year, yet couldn’t find a better descriptor than calling it “a dream.”

“It’s a lot of fun and I’m having a lot of fun doing it,” he added.

And though 2018 will be his one chance to topple the aforementioned freshman records, it will be just his first crack at the program’s single-season home run mark. If he doesn’t reach it this year, he’ll have an even better chance next spring when the fences at Phoenix Municipal Stadium are scheduled to be moved in by as many as 20 feet.

“That’d be nice,” he said, laughing when asked about the future field dimensions. “[I could] miss a couple baseballs and they’d still go out.”

Like he needs much more help hitting home runs, anyway.