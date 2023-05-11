Arguably no other Arizona State position post-spring needed more reinforcement than its offensive line, and today, the Sun Devil did get that much-needed addition as Texas Tech offensive line transfer Cade Briggs pledged to the program following an official trip to Tempe.

This past season for the Red Raiders, the 6-3 300-pound Briggs was a backup center for his team, where he spent just one season at. Yet, he did play tackle and guard at his first stop at New Mexico for three seasons between 2019-21 where he played one year for ASU’s first-year offensive line coach Saga Tuitele.





In his first year at Albuquerque, Briggs played in nine contests, starting five of them at guard. A year later in a COVID-shortened season, he started all seven games for the Lobos. In his last season at New Mexico, Briggs shifted to left tackle, a role where he started all 12 games for his team, tallied the most snaps of any offensive lineman on the team, and was responsible for five sacks in 309 instances during that campaign.





With the injury to Cal transfer Ben Coleman, who was slated to start at left guard, it is presumed that Briggs may be destined to first and foremost assume that role for ASU, perhaps battling another transfer Sione Finau from Purdue. Briggs, however, could also line up at either center or left guard if needed, although it is likely that UNLV transfer Leif Fautanu and returning lineman Joey Ramos will respectively start at those two roles.





At the end of spring practice, the Sun Devils were expected to add up to three offensive linemen from the transfer portal, so it is convincible that another such player could be added prior to August’s Fall camp joining Briggs and Finau.