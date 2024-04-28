Brick by brick, Arizona State is adequately addressing its burning needs out of the spring transfer portal. Just days after landing Colorado tight end Chamon Metayer, the Sun Devils received a commitment from 6-3 250-pound Texas defensive end J'Mond Tapp, who visited Tempe with Metayer last week.

The addition is significant since it bolsters the depth of the role after senior Anthonie Cooper will be sidelined for most of the season due to an ACL tear suffered during spring practice.

Tapp, who has three years of eligibility, posted eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss for the Longhorns last year. He was a Top-80 national recruit in the 2022 class and also ranked No. 4 among weak-side defensive ends. The graduate of Assumption High School in Napoleonville, La., was ranked as the No. 7 prospect in that state.