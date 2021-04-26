ASUDevils - Tempered Glass: Offensive Lineman’s Isaia Glass’s Journey to Tempe

In nature, spring is a time for life to bloom, rain to fall and let the grass grow green once again.

For the Arizona State Football team, the onset of that season is quite similar, emphasizing player growth and development. Long gone are the harsh winter rains from the trip to Corvallis or the cold nights across Phoenix. Much like spring rains wash away the hardships of winter, spring practice allows ASU to wash away the rust and monotonous routine of months away from the gridiron.

On March 28, fans and media alike poured into Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe to bask in the Sunday sunshine and observe Arizona State’s Maroon and Gold Spring Practice – a display of the squad’s fresh faces, returning talent, outlook, and overall football product after 15 practices and half an offseason full of preparation.

One of those potent newcomers is a local player, bearing a familiar name recognizable to the truest of the Sun Devil faithful. Standing at 6-foot-5 freshman offensive lineman Isaia Glass bears a Sun Devil legacy with his surname that dates back to the beginning of the millennium. His father, Paul Glass wore the maroon and gold No. 73 as a defensive tackle in 2000, former head coach Bruce Snyder’s final year with the program.

While he may bear the same number as his father, it was Isaia’s desire, commitment, and dedicated attitude that brought him to the Sun Devil program. It’s his own journey, full of challenges and adaptation, that kept the local product in the Valley of the Sun.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcga2lkIG9uIHRoZSBibG9jayDwn5Sx8J+YiCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vNjdpbDhMbXdNSSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzY3aWw4 TG13TUk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSXNhaWEgR2xhc3Mg8J+HpvCfh7jwn5Kt IChASXNhaWFHbGFzcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9J c2FpYUdsYXNzL3N0YXR1cy8xMzYwMDA3MTc3ODgxMTk4NTk0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDExLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Glass grew up in the southeastern shadow of Phoenix in San Tan Valley, where he played numerous sports – soccer, basketball and eventually football – to which he stayed in flag football for numerous years before he was ingratiated with full contact play.

As a freshman, Glass attended local Queen Creek High School and joined the football program, dead set on keeping his family rich with football prowess and achieving an ultimate goal of playing in the National Football League.

As a young teenager, Glass played tight end and defensive end for the Bulldogs, but halfway through his sophomore season, he was called to the offensive line group to fill a spot for an injured player. The young lineman had never played as a part of the front five.

“I never thought I would end up playing O-line,” Glass chuckled. “I was a sophomore, and the (first string) tight end was a senior, so I was still getting (playing time) and I was starting on defense. One of our (starting) guards got hurt, and out of all of the lineman, coach picked me, the backup tight end.”

After the season, Glass was given the option to return to tight end, but following a solid performance in his new role, Queen Creek offensive line coach Travis Schureman knew he had a special talent that he didn’t want to squander.

“Freshman and sophomore year, we started to realize that Isaia was going to be a dude, someone who can really play,” Schureman said. “After he jumped in at guard, we told him he could return to the tight end spot if he wanted, but we needed linemen, and he really bought into that role.”

From his junior year onwards, Glass played on the offensive line almost exclusively, only filling in on defense for specific occasions or situational occurrences. The move worked in the young player’s favor, as his growth in the position drew the attention of recruiters and nearby collegiate programs.

Although Glass had fully immersed himself in pursuing the path of an offensive lineman, betting that this role would give him his best chance at success on the next level, some colleges weren’t completely sold on his offensive path. His athleticism and size enticed recruiters to potentially place him back on defense.

“He was kind of that in-between kid,” Schureman recalled. “He was athletic enough to the point where I thought a lot of schools wanted him to play defense as well. I think schools for a while weren’t sure where to put Isaia and what category or which way they were going to recruit him.”

In his junior season, Glass acquired more film lining up on the offensive line, specifically at left tackle, a place Schureman was “desperate” to get the tight-end turned lineman to play.

In 2020, the offers began to flow in. Schools throughout the southwest, including Pac-12 suitors such as Arizona, Oregon State, and Colorado chimed in with offers throughout the early months of the year. Teams from the Big 12 and Big Ten conferences, among others, followed suit as Glass and his family tentatively navigated the early portions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OYXJyb3dlZCBkb3duIG15IGxpc3QuIPCfkq8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNOR0tUQzhiTHYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zTkdLVEM4 Ykx2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElzYWlhIEdsYXNzIPCfh6bwn4e48J+SrSAo QElzYWlhR2xhc3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSXNh aWFHbGFzcy9zdGF0dXMvMTI1NjM1MTcyMDgwNTg1NTIzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMSwgMjAyMDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

As the pandemic became more prevalent and required to try and overcome unprecedented circumstances, so too did Glass. College football recruiting is naturally all based on discussions and displays, with the most significant of those interactions taking place in person. One of these concepts that are a highlight of the recruiting process is the official visit, where players who are hosted by the program take an extensive tour of the campus, football facilities and get to know the team while also trying on uniforms and taking advantage of as many photo opportunities as possible.

For Glass, though, the glitz and glamour of official visits were never a reality in a recruiting cycle that forced the process to be limited to platforms like FaceTime and Zoom.

“During COVID, I was taking Zoom calls, Facetime calls, phone calls basically 24/7,” Glass explained. “I had some significant offers, but I could only imagine what four and five-star (recruits) had to go through because even as a decent recruit and an offensive lineman, my plate was so full with different meetings, watching film on Zoom with different coaches, and doing virtual tours.”

Eventually, the virtual interactions added up, and despite the inability to conduct official visits, the young lineman wanted to see the schools that had pursued him. He wanted to scope out his future home, even if it meant he had to forego the chance of putting on a college uniform or touring world-class practice facilities, let alone being wined and dined.

Therefore, the Glass family elected to take a road trip across the country to scope out numerous campuses and surrounding college towns. They took a flight to Ames to begin their trip at Iowa State. They rented a car and proceeded to drive to the campuses of Kansas State and Indiana before they turned their sights west to Oklahoma State, Colorado, Utah and more.

Glass viewed the trip as significant due to the role this would ultimately play in his collegiate decision, preparing to engage in a one-on-one drill with his football future. However, Glass was also tasked with facing another harsh reality. While in Ames, he received a phone call he won’t soon forget.

If you look up Glass on Twitter and scroll to the top of his tweets, you will see a picture of the young lineman with clear glasses and hair up in a ponytail, displaying the tattoo on his right forearm, which bears his last name. Next to him is a young man in a black shirt with a gold chain and black backwards hat. The caption reads, “This season is dedicated to you.”

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHNlYXNvbiBpcyBkZWRpY2F0ZWQgdG8geW914p2k77iPIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SOEFvUDBtdkdXIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28v UjhBb1AwbXZHVzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JZTDZGOU5K NDYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yWUw2RjlOSjQ2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IElzYWlhIEdsYXNzIPCfh6bwn4e48J+SrSAoQElzYWlhR2xhc3MpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSXNhaWFHbGFzcy9zdGF0dXMvMTI3 OTQyMjMwNzk4ODA0OTkyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDQs IDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Hunter Vindiola, the young man next to Glass in the photo, was in the grade below Isaia, scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2022. Vindiola, an offensive lineman in the Bulldog program, was called up to the varsity squad as a freshman and, across the season, began to build a friendship with Glass. The pair grew closer and closer across a span of nearly two years at Queen Creek.

Despite the fact Vindiola was a year younger than Glass, he stood well above six feet tall and possessed significant size and weight. As a player, his potential grew and grew, much like his friendship with Glass, whom he clicked with on their similar personalities.

Schureman, the offensive line coach to both Vindiola who wore No. 72 and Glass, No. 73 described how tight the pair had become during their time as Bulldogs.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+Vijcy4p2k77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90ZkpS RlQxaXRHIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vdGZKUkZUMWl0RzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZ5T1lkOUxCWmYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82eU9Z ZDlMQlpmPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElzYWlhIEdsYXNzIPCfh6bwn4e48J+S rSAoQElzYWlhR2xhc3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SXNhaWFHbGFzcy9zdGF0dXMvMTM2NTEzMzk1OTk3MDA1NDE0ND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“Hunter and Isaia had very similar personalities,” he said. “They each had kind of a kindred spirit, always goofing around and happy and smiling.”

Vindiola also had shown great potential as an offensive lineman, with both Glass and Schureman stating that he had “Division I talent.” Schureman went on to say he was going to be a “big time offensive line recruit with serious promise.”

On Friday, July 3, Vindiola was vacationing with his family and several teammates in Eastern Arizona. Vindiola and a teammate were in an off-road side-by-side, when they crashed their vehicle and rolled over. The 16-year-old passed away from the injuries sustained in the crash.

1,212 miles northeast, Glass answered his phone and heard the news from a friend.

“It was just really hard because I was hanging out with him just a few days before,” Glass mentioned. “When I got the news, I didn’t know what to do… You hear about people losing friends like that but when it happens to you…. It was definitely hard.”

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj42IHVuaXZlcnNpdGllcyBpbiBhIHdlZWshIEdyYXRlZnVsIGZvciBt eSBwYXJlbnRzIHRha2luZyBtZSBkdXJpbmcgdGhpcyBoYXJkIHRpbWVzLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVWZjTjhTanNSTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1VmY044U2pzUkw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSXNhaWEgR2xhc3Mg8J+H pvCfh7jwn5KtIChASXNhaWFHbGFzcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Jc2FpYUdsYXNzL3N0YXR1cy8xMjgyMDM0MjE3NTcyOTA0OTYx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMTEsIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Glass returned home after that road trip and immediately contributed to fundraisers and events dedicated to his friend. The team hosted a car wash shortly afterward to raise money for the Vindiola family. The Bulldogs also went back to work very shortly after the accident, training, and conditioning in a socially distant setting to come out of the ordeal strong and with their heads held high. They made t-shirts to honor their teammate and even wore undershirts that displayed his No. 72 on the sleeve.

“It showed me that life is so fragile; it’s crazy how someone so young can lose their life so quickly,” Glass reflected. “He wasn’t just someone who played football; he was going to go somewhere with it… For him to just slip away like that, it was crazy.”

With a newfound sense of humility, Glass knew still had work to do, as his football journey was still in the process of being written and while the summer was plagued with the burden of his future college decision and the loss of Vindiola, the following months would prove to be pivotal for the lineman’s future.

A significant figure in shaping that journey was Glass’s confidant, a Sun Devil alum, and someone an incredible amount of knowledge about the collegiate football landscape, his father, Paul. When Isaia received an offer from Arizona State, one might think that he would receive extra pressure to potentially become a legacy player, but Paul was grounded in the mindset that it was truly his son’s journey, and he never wavered from that approach.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+RkSB4IPCfkZEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9BU1VGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQVNVRm9vdGJh bGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YWjZVbU5CUDFNIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vWFo2VW1OQlAxTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJc2FpYSBH bGFzcyDwn4em8J+HuPCfkq0gKEBJc2FpYUdsYXNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lzYWlhR2xhc3Mvc3RhdHVzLzEyNzgzNjY4Mjg3 MDA0OTk5NzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAxLCAyMDIwPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“He thought it would be cool for me to go to ASU, but he was always open to me going to Indiana, Oklahoma State, other schools if I wanted to,” Glass remarked. “My dad was all for pretty much wherever I wanted to go. My parents were there, and if I asked them questions or for their opinion, they would give it, but they made it clear it was my decision at the end of the day.”

Glass received an offer from ASU on June 22nd, and he committed to the Sun Devils literally a month later, on July 23rd.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5SxQ09NTUlURUTwn5SxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSGVybUVkd2FyZHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhlcm1F ZHdhcmRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FkYW1C cmVuZW1hbjgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBZGFtQnJlbmVtYW44 MTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LZXZpbk1hd2Fl P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLZXZpbk1hd2FlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pha0hpbGwxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AWmFrSGlsbDEwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvcmlwdmluZGk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNyaXB2aW5kaTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZvcmtzVXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGb3Jrc1VwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vR3FEaTNobDBwYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dxRGkzaGwwcGM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSXNhaWEgR2xhc3Mg8J+HpvCfh7jwn5KtIChASXNh aWFHbGFzcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jc2FpYUds YXNzL3N0YXR1cy8xMjg2NDQ3NDc3NjYzNTMxMDA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjMsIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

His reasoning for that pledge wasn’t because of his father’s legacy - although he was undoubtedly excited to wear his dad’s jersey number - it was the same reason that so many other recruits have taken their talents to Tempe. With dreams of going pro, it was the head coach Herm Edwards’s NFL background and team culture that moved the needle the most.

“The pro model is really what sold me,” Glass said. “The program is run like an NFL team. Coaches say during practice that what we’re doing is like the pros. We are trying to be professionals and act like professionals.”

The prospect of staying local and playing for the hometown team was also a considerable factor in Glass’s decision. Instead of venturing a considerable number of miles to a state he’s unfamiliar with, with practically no familiar faces, Glass opted to choose a college a short drive from his home.

“ASU from my house is probably an hour away,” Glass noted, “so it’s far enough for me to do my own thing – grow and develop as a student and a man, but also see my friends and family back home.”

Glass graduated high school early, enrolling at ASU in January 2021 so he could integrate with the team ahead of spring practices and get into an academic groove as well. Fresh out of high school, the lineman recognized he had a lot of work to do, as well as growing up.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmFkdWF0ZWQgZWFscnninIUgRmluaXNoZWQgSFMgZm9vdGJhbGwg Y2FyZWVyIOKchSBBbGwgbXkgZ3V5cyBhcmUgZ29ubmEgbW92ZSBvbiB0byBi YWxsIG91dCB3aGVyZXZlciB0aGV5IHBsYXkhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby93dUtLQXFxdVpzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd3VLS0FxcXVaczwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJc2FpYSBHbGFzcyDwn4em8J+HuPCfkq0gKEBJc2Fp YUdsYXNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lzYWlhR2xh c3Mvc3RhdHVzLzEzNDAxMDE3MTMyMTEwODA3MDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

“These were grown men, playing at grown man speed,” Glass explained. “I had been going against little sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school, but these were like 22-year-olds.”

Glass wasn’t exaggerating either. Out of the 15 defensive linemen on the ASU roster, just five of them are underclassmen. On the contrary, the offensive line group has a much younger makeup, with a third of the 21 players being freshman, including Glass.

Fresh out of high school, Glass was also slightly underweight compared to his older teammates. When he stepped on campus in January, he weighed 255 pounds. Before spring practices commenced, the scale consistently showed 260 pounds, which was the lightest weight amongst his position group teammates.

Nevertheless, the freshman embraced the hardships of facing off against his more physical and sometimes quicker counterparts. Glass prefers to bask in the challenges of contending with difficult competition rather than shying away from it.

“He’s very consistent about being a dog and just wanting to go hard,” Schureman said of Glass’s work ethic. “Every rep for him is like it’s the Super Bowl; he just wants to win and compete.”

“There is competition in high school, but college is like that multiplied. There’s a bunch of testosterone going around,” Glass said. “Just being able to be a part of that, I really enjoy.”

In an interview with Devils Digest following his commitment, Glass, who played left tackle at Queen Creek, spoke about the technique and work of ASU’s starting left tackle, Texas A&M transfer Kellen Diesch, whom he had only seen on film. Since joining the team, the freshman feels fortunate about the opportunity to study the craft in the flesh from the potential NFL prospect.

“It’s been cool to learn from (Diesch),” Glass stated. “In practice I might be struggling going against (graduate transfer defensive end) Travez Moore, but then I’ll see Kellen go out there and win a lot of reps against him. Sometimes I will just watch and see what works and what doesn’t. From a technique standpoint, I really enjoy watching Kellen just to see what he does because I believe he’s going to the league.”

Even a broken bone in the freshman’s right hand didn’t deter him from trying to prove himself in his first practices as a Sun Devil. Glass’s injury sidelined him for two sessions during the spring. When the team doctor eventually cleared him, the offensive lineman wore a cast which the training staff covered up with a massive club on his hand.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5iYWNrIGluIGFjdGlvbiDwn5W68J+PvfCfpb3wn6WKIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yY2VOdmdFVG5wIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmNl TnZnRVRucDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJc2FpYSBHbGFzcyDwn4em8J+HuPCf kq0gKEBJc2FpYUdsYXNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0lzYWlhR2xhc3Mvc3RhdHVzLzEzNzQ1MDkyMzA1MDY0NDY4NTI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

For an offensive lineman, the hands are essential, as they serve as the contact point between the blocker and the opposition. Handicapped, Glass participated in the remainder of the practices and the live reps during the spring game with essentially one hand and a club on the other.

“It sucked,” Glass chuckled. “I was around 260 (pounds) at the time, so I was already at a disadvantage physically, and now I’ve got a club, so I can’t even try to grab on to these dudes. I was just nubbing grown men.”

With Glass’s work ethic, resiliency, and acquired knowledge in the spring, the freshman soared up the depth chart, eventually earning the second-string left tackle spot for the Maroon and Gold game, directly behind Diesch. After all, the young freshman has dreams of heading to the NFL himself, so there’s no better spot for a first-year player to be than right behind one of Arizona State’s formidable professional prospects.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gcm9tIFFDIHRvIFRlbXBlIPCfkZHwn5SxIDUzIHggNzMgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NyaUdMbEt4NTkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T cmlHTGxLeDU5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElzYWlhIEdsYXNzIPCfh6bwn4e4 8J+SrSAoQElzYWlhR2xhc3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSXNhaWFHbGFzcy9zdGF0dXMvMTM3NjM0MDUxOTg0OTA1NDIxMT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK