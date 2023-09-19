Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham sat at his postgame press conference following the crushing 29-0 defeat to Fresno State and said one thing over and over again.





“I am going to get this fixed.”





It was a promise as much as it was a statement. In his mind, he had no doubt that he could fix an offense that, earlier that night, turned the ball over eight times and had not scored in nearly 100 game minutes over the last two contests. In each of his stops serving as an offensive coordinator, his units were known for their explosive and effective style of play and didn’t resemble the performance seen in Tempe during this young 2023 season.





Now down on the sidelines instead of up in the coaches’ booth, up until last weekend, play-calling duties were in the hands of offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin, who performed those duties with a birdseye view from that same box. Now, heading into the team’s home game against No.5 USC, Dillingham announced that he would take over the play-calling duties while remaining on the sidelines in his usual head coaching spot on the field.





“I think offensively we need a little bit more of a boost, so I’m going to do whatever I can to help us get a little boost of energy out here,” Dillingham said. “Today, I was a little bit more involved in the offense than I have been just to try to get us going and get us out of the little bit of a rut we’re in.”





In some respects, when it comes to the shortcomings exhibited by the offense, it is hard to put the entirety of the blame on any of the coaches or players. ASU has been saddled with an onslaught of injuries to the most important position on the field. According to Dillingham, true freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada, who started the first two games of the season, is out for 4-6 weeks. During last Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, they lost both junior Trenton Bourguet and sophomore Drew Pyne to injuries, leaving BYU transfer and sophomore Jacob Conover as the lone quarterback under scholarship.





Dillingham did not seem optimistic about Bourguet’s chances of playing this weekend, listing him as doubtful for this weekend. On the other hand, during Tuesday’s practice, Pyne got most of the first-team reps, and Dillingham announced that the Notre Dame transfer would be probable for the game versus the Trojans.





“It was really nice. It’s good stuff,” Dillingham said about Pyne’s performance on Tuesday. “I think our guys work really hard, and they care, so when you work hard and care, you’re probably going to bounce back sooner than you anticipated.”





The offensive line has been dealing with its own rash of ailments. Junior Cade Briggs missed the last two games due to an injury to his left knee, and Dillingham said there is only a small chance he could play on Saturday. Near the end of the Fresno State game, junior offensive tackle Max Iheanachor went down with an injury, as freshman Sean Na’a replaced him as starting right tackle, seeing his first action of the season.





“The guys who weren’t starting are prepared to step up and go in,” offensive line coach Saga Tuitele commented. “It’s unfortunate that injuries happen, and it is just one of those years. But the next guy is ready. In this case, when Max went down, Sean Na’a was ready. There was no flinch. He came in just like he does in practice. It is what it is, and guys are ready, and that’s their preparation.”





Shuffling the line could, in theory, create chaos for an offense, and alongside the turnstile at quarterback, the communication between the front five and whoever is lining up behind center could become an issue on Saturdays. Then again, the approach is to eliminate the chances of that occurrence with adequate preparation.





“If you’re waiting until Saturday to communicate, you’ve already lost,” Tuitele remarked. “We communicate in meeting rooms. We communicate everywhere, so we’re all speaking the same language. Obviously, this year, you never know who you’re going to play with or play next to, so communication is the key. If you don’t practice it throughout the whole week, then you can’t expect them to do it Saturday.”





The chaos up front has had an adverse impact on how well the Sun Devils run the ball. Through three games, ASU is second to last in the Pac-12 in total rushing yards and yards per game, ahead of just Deion Sanders’ pass-happy Colorado offense. Junior running back DeCarlos Brooks missed the last game due to injury, and there is no timetable for his return has been announced yet. Therefore, behind starter junior Cam Skattebo, freshman Kyson Brown and sophomore Javen Jacobs will share the load once again, along with sophomore Tevin White.





“We have to be able to make the first level miss,” running back coach Shaun Aguano said. “We have to have the ability to make you miss and make sure that we are one cut and getting vertical, not dancing around. They’re all big body guys, so making sure that we are physical with our runs.”