Just two nights after overcoming a 14-point halftime deficit at Georgia, the Sun Devils were unable to replicate their magic, falling to Vanderbilt by a final score of 81-65 after the Commodores got hot from beyond the arc.





Here are five takeaways from ASU’s loss Monday night in Nashville:





LITMUS TEST: Bobby Hurley scheduled this SEC trip with Georgia and Vanderbilt to simulate what a normal Pac-12 road weekend, which Hurley has never swept at ASU. That part was a success but, as the Devils’ have done numerous times during Hurley’s tenure, they couldn’t put together two complete games. The loss to Vanderbilt was a Quadrant 1 loss that very well may turn into a Quadrant 2 by the time the season ends. It’s not a terrible loss for the Sun Devils but the discouraging part for them is the way it came. Monday was only the second time ASU lost a game by more than 10 points in the last year and a half (They lost 97-85 against Colorado in the Pac-12 Championship) and doesn’t exactly give Hurley and Co. a great deal of motivation and confidence ahead of their matchup with No. 1 Kansas on Saturday. Since bringing Remy Martin and Rob Edwards into the lineup, ASU has struggled getting into that second-half groove that helped it start the season 7-0. It seems like in the past few games, the Devils have started to press and chuck up low-percentage shots when they’re down instead of just playing within the offense. We’ll see if that gets cleaned up a little bit before Kansas.





DORT IS HUMAN: I know, it’s crazy. But after averaging over 20 points for most of the season, the freshman guard from Canada has put up a combined 22 points on 5-of-23 shooting on this SEC road trip. He hasn’t exactly been able to overpower everyone as he did in his first handful of games, resulting in a flurry of more missed layups and possessions where Dort settles for a tough 3-pointer. Vanderbilt did a phenomenal job stopping the dribble penetration by Dort and he didn’t really seem to have an answer. I think part of this stems from the fact that teams have ore film and Dort and know what to expect but it will be interesting if he cuts down on his drives as a result.





STRUGGLES TO DEFEND THE THREE: After contesting nearly every shot and getting their hand on the ball in an immaculate few-minute defensive performance to start the game, the wheels fell off. Vanderbilt started creating and taking open shots from behind the arc, finishing the night hitting 12-of-28 from deep, or 43 percent. For comparison, ASU was holding its opponents to under 31 percent from three. Vanderbilt guards Joe Toye and Aaron Nesmith both hit three triples as ASU was collapsing in the paint, often trying to stop an easy Simisola Shittu layup, and Vanderbilt would just kick it outside to a wide-open shooter.





POOR END TO HALF: After jumping out to a quick 9-0 lead in the game’s first four minutes, the Sun Devils allowed Vanderbilt to get hot from three and finish the half on a 22-12 run en route to a 34-28 deficit at the break. They allowed Nevada to get a little momentum last week and Georgia, of course, went to the locker room with a 14-point lead. The Devils have constantly been heading into halftime with no momentum, coming out lackadaisical and forcing up dumb shots. At home, it may not matter. But a lack of momentum on the road can be a killer. Vanderbilt played incredible, but some of it was on ASU. It would force up a contested shot that missed and then the Commodores would get a quick fast-break layup or kick it out for a triple.





EDWARDS ROUNDING INTO FORM: One of the only bright spots for ASU was the bounce-back game of guard Rob Edwards. After suffering from a bulging disc in his back after the Devils’ first game, Edwards missed about three weeks recovering. In his first two games back -- against Nevada and at Georgia -- the Cleveland State transfer failed to score a point on a combined 0-for-11 shooting. On Monday, though, Edwards led the Devils in scoring with 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting that included a pair of 3-pointers. ASU desperately needs outside shooting and a healthy Edwards can give it to them.







