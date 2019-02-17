Arizona State bounced back from its loss to Colorado with a road win in Salt Lake City, shooting its way through a foul-heavy game to defeat the Utah Utes, 98-87, behind a season-high from Rob Edwards.

Here are five key takeaways from the Sun Devils’ much-needed win at Utah.

~~~

1. EARLY FIRE: It was pretty clear from the start that ASU wanted this one badly, as the Sun Devils opened up an 11-2 lead in the first four minutes by way of three forced turnovers and a 3-of-4 start from deep. ASU has struggled with keeping its foot on the gas after hot starts, but the Sun Devils were instead able to push their lead to 24-12 midway through the half on back-to-back Luguentz Dort three-pointers. Rob Edwards — who had 28 points on 9-of-14 field goal shooting and 4-of-6 three-point shooting — picked up where Dort left off, using his own personal 6-0 run to push ASU’s lead to 33-20 just after the Under-8 media timeout.

For once, the Sun Devils were able to build upon a hot start, never letting Utah back within fewer than five after opening up the early lead. Other than a quick 10-2 burst for the Utes leading up the Under-4 media timeout, ASU largely controlled the opening period, to the tune of a 47-42 halftime lead.

2. FINDING DORT: Luguentz Dort was his old self in the first half, contributing 15 points on an efficient 5-of-9 field goal shooting. His back-to-back threes were key in establishing momentum, but even more important when discussing his struggle from beyond the arc. The freshman shoots less than 30 percent from beyond the arc on the season but hit three of his first six against the Utes, including an impressive step-back. In the second half, though, he was shut down, largely due to his own foul trouble. His second-half line: 1-of-2 FG, two points, four fouls.



📊 FINAL STATS



The Sun Devils were RED HOT from the field tonight 🥵 pic.twitter.com/9irZyjsBhf — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) February 17, 2019