Takeaways: Edwards, Cheatham lead Sun Devils to a road win at Utah
Arizona State bounced back from its loss to Colorado with a road win in Salt Lake City, shooting its way through a foul-heavy game to defeat the Utah Utes, 98-87, behind a season-high from Rob Edwards.
Here are five key takeaways from the Sun Devils’ much-needed win at Utah.
1. EARLY FIRE: It was pretty clear from the start that ASU wanted this one badly, as the Sun Devils opened up an 11-2 lead in the first four minutes by way of three forced turnovers and a 3-of-4 start from deep. ASU has struggled with keeping its foot on the gas after hot starts, but the Sun Devils were instead able to push their lead to 24-12 midway through the half on back-to-back Luguentz Dort three-pointers. Rob Edwards — who had 28 points on 9-of-14 field goal shooting and 4-of-6 three-point shooting — picked up where Dort left off, using his own personal 6-0 run to push ASU’s lead to 33-20 just after the Under-8 media timeout.
Grown. Man. Buckets. 💪 pic.twitter.com/j8tseJp5Ba— Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) February 17, 2019
For once, the Sun Devils were able to build upon a hot start, never letting Utah back within fewer than five after opening up the early lead. Other than a quick 10-2 burst for the Utes leading up the Under-4 media timeout, ASU largely controlled the opening period, to the tune of a 47-42 halftime lead.
2. FINDING DORT: Luguentz Dort was his old self in the first half, contributing 15 points on an efficient 5-of-9 field goal shooting. His back-to-back threes were key in establishing momentum, but even more important when discussing his struggle from beyond the arc. The freshman shoots less than 30 percent from beyond the arc on the season but hit three of his first six against the Utes, including an impressive step-back. In the second half, though, he was shut down, largely due to his own foul trouble. His second-half line: 1-of-2 FG, two points, four fouls.
📊 FINAL STATS— Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) February 17, 2019
The Sun Devils were RED HOT from the field tonight 🥵 pic.twitter.com/9irZyjsBhf
3. FLAMING HOT SHOOTING: ASU shot the ball uncharacteristically well against a Utah team that ranks No. 249 in KenPom adjusted defense, especially in the first half. After starting the game 3-of-4 from downtown, the Sun Devils continued to consistently knock down triples, making 8-of-13 (61 percent) while shooting over 50 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes. Utah, however, was even more efficient from the field (56 percent) in the first half but shot just 5-of-12 from downtown. ASU’s advantage from three-point range and its 12-4 lead in second-chance points allowed the Sun Devils to open up their halftime advantage despite Utah’s hot field-goal shooting clip. On the game, ASU shot 54 percent from the field and 10-of-22 from distance.
Oh, and ASU actually shot the ball pretty well from the free-throw line (83 percent), too.
4. LOCKDOWN SECOND-HALF DEFENSE: ASU continued to thrive on the offensive side of the ball in the second half, but its ability to pull away all started on the defensive end. Over the first 10 minutes of the second frame, the Sun Devils opened up a 16-point lead, allowing just three made Utah field goals in that time. The Utes certainly got theirs at the free-throw line to stay in it — as did ASU, as there were 33 total second-half fouls called — but regardless, the Sun Devils gave Utah minimal opportunity to build up any offensive momentum as they pulled kept a lead of seven or more for the entirety of the latter segment. ASU had 19 of those second-half fouls, though, which helped Utah (20-of-30 at the line in the second) stick around.
5. BACK ON TRACK: After losing to Colorado, ASU needed this one badly and got it. The Sun Devils split a weekend of Q2 games, and still have an at-large bid firmly in their sights, as truly on-the-bubble as they may be. A sweep in the next two games, though — ASU’s final home games of the year, against NET No. 109 Stanford (Q3) and No. 264 California (Q4) — is almost necessary to keep those hopes intact.