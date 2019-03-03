Arizona State picked up a key conference win Sunday afternoon, knocking off Oregon State 74-71 in Corvallis to improve to 20-9 and 11-6 in the Pac-12. The “white knuckle” victory guarantees the Sun Devils' the second place in the Pac-12 and a first-round bye in the conference tournament.





Here are five key takeaways from the Sun Devils’ road victory.





1. SLUGGISH SEQUENCE: This is becoming an oddly consistent theme recently, but ASU had another very frustrating end to its first half in Sunday’s contest at Oregon State. Up 30-29 with 2:47 to go after a bucket by Zylan Cheatham (12 points, 10 rebounds), the Sun Devils went silent, attempting just three field goals during that span and missing all of them. The Beavers turned around and ripped off an eight-point run, taking what had been a half that saw neither team lead by more than four, into a halftime lead of seven. In those last couple of minutes, ASU also picked up three key fouls, including the second and third on Kimani Lawrence, who had another less-than-stellar performance, with zero points in 27 minutes.





2. THE GLASS, AGAIN: ASU, for quite a while, had been touted as the Pac-12’s best rebounding team, and one of the best in the country, statistically speaking. So, a minus-18 performance on the glass in Thursday’s loss to Oregon seemed like the outlier, until the Sun Devils got outdone in the rebounding category by seven against the Beavers, after a 24-18 deficit in the first half. In the first half alone, OSU scored 12 of its 37 points (32 percent) on second-chance points from nine offensive boards. That number ultimately wound up at 17, after the Beavers snatched 13 rebounds on the offensive glass for the game. Zylan Cheatham had an impressive 10 boards, and Dort had four, but no other Sun Devil had more than three rebounds on the game.





3. DORT’S CLUTCH GENE: Luguentz Dort came up huge down the stretch in this one, making two gigantic triples in the final two minutes that helped ASU seal the deal. He finished with 18 points, and all four of his made field goals were from beyond the arc while tacking on a 6-of-10 night at the free-throw line. His third three-pointer tied things up at 64 in response to a go-ahead three by Tres Tinkle, and the fourth and final bomb pushed the Sun Devils’ lead to four with just under a minute to go. Clutch Luguentz Dort has been dormant for most of Pac-12 play, but his emergence as a go-to guy in late-game situations is a pleasant evolution for ASU’s postseason future.





4. GETTING THE JOB DONE: There have been plenty of conference games like this over the last two years that ASU lost, especially on the road — “games like this” being those that go down to the wire, take clutch plays from stars, and so forth. The fact that the Sun Devils closed things out under pressure, on the road, against one of the better teams in the Pac-12, fresh off of losing to Oregon? That has to be encouraging. This team is going to have to win games like that in order to do, well, anything the rest of this month, and while it will eventually — you’d have to hope, if you’re an ASU fan — be against better competition, to win a game in this manner is a major confidence-booster.





5. BIG PICTURE: After losing to the Ducks on Thursday in blowout fashion, this win kept ASU on the right side of the bubble, and probably one, maybe two wins away from feeling pretty good about its chances on Selection Sunday. The upcoming season finale in Tucson will be a big one for plenty of reasons, but it wouldn’t be a terrible loss, so as long as ASU gets the job done in Vegas, by winning at least one game — that first game will probably be against a bottom-half team — I’d have to imagine they’ll be a tournament team in that scenario.