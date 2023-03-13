On the eve of the first official practice in the Kenny Dillingham era, much is new inside the Sun Devil Stadium locker room. From a near complete overhaul of coaches and an influx of over 40 transfers, there isn’t much recognizable with this team compared to their disappointing 3-9 campaign last fall. Two names who ASU fans are already accustomed to making their returns to Tempe, and both tight end Messiah Swinson and wide receiver Gio Sanders are looking to take advantage of another year in the maroon and gold, but under a new regime.





“Once Coach Dillingham got the job, I was pretty confident I was coming back,” the sixth-year tight end said. “I got a lot of confidence from him.”





One of the areas that Swinson is hoping to make strides in is the passing game alongside 2022 breakout Jalin Conyers.





“I played in a lot of tight-end rooms now,” Swinson said. “This is by far the most talented tight-end room I’ve ever been in.”





Last season, Swinson served as the second fiddle to Conyers, who was one of Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded tight ends in the country with his 38 catches for five touchdowns. Swinson, on the other hand, caught just 15 passes and scored twice while serving more as a pass protection tight end. This go around, he’s looking to widen his impact under a scheme that will utilize his position more but to work with Conyers rather than compete for his job.





“Paying alongside Jaylin, we complement each other real well,” Swinson noted. “I think that we have two different styles of play. We excel in different areas, but if you put us on the field at the same time, we’re hard to stop. We’re two explosive players, really good athletes. It’s pretty scary the stuff that we can do on the field together. I’m excited.”





With the work of Conyers, many expected Swinson to use his last year of collegiate eligibility elsewhere, especially with the uncertainty around the program. What kept him in town, though, was the reassurance of new head coach Kenny Dillingham.





“It was a little challenging,” Swinson said of the decision. “So much was going on at the time, coaching change, not knowing whose gonna come in, what their offense is gonna be, what their tight end play is like. It was definitely a decision. Lot of back and forth with my family; once Coach Dillingham got the job, we had talked; after I talked to him, I was pretty confident I was coming back. I got a lot of confidence from him.”





Swinson also talked about how the new crew led by Dillingham has made this program flip feel completely comfortable both for himself and the whole team.





“This is by far the best transition I’ve ever had. Everything we did, we competed. It’s been really fun to be a part of.”





Not only did Dillingham put in his pitch, but Swinson said his previous relationship with quarterback Trenton Bourguet was also a factor in his return.





“Throwing with T is awesome,” Swinson exclaimed. “Having that connection is awesome. He’s somebody that I definitely trust. Coming back to a place where you have a quarterback returning who you have experience with is pretty cool. That was something I was always super confident about was our quarterbacks.”





Knowing his time on the field is coming to an end, Swinson now feels he has the confidence in his skillset to grow at his position, on top of what he already does well in the trenches.





“More production in the passing game would really help my stock,” Swinson said. “I’ve shown that I can block, run-block, pass-protect. More production in the passing game would help me. I made a lot of progress; I was happy with how I played, and I’m just excited to get more involved in the passing game. From what we’ve seen so far in the pass game, the tight ends are a lot more involved in the pass game. They’ve added us in a dynamic position; I’m excited.”





Not only is Swinson looking to stand out to his new coaches, but wide receiver Gio Sanders has similar plans in his mind.





The senior hauled in 40 catches for 500 yards and one touchdown a year ago, serving as one of the leading receivers in the room. For Sanders, returning was more of a matter of when than if when he saw the chemistry that Coach Dillingham and the program was building.





“It’s a lot more of a team bonding like culture,” Sanders said. “There’s a lot more camaraderie. Coming back was easy once I talked to the new coaches; we were definitely on the same page. It’s kinda similar in a way. Little things are tweaked; it’s more of the same, but who can do the little things right.”





Like Swinson, Sanders’s previous familiarity with quarterback Trenton Bourguet was another selling point for buying into ASU football.





“I talked to Trent a lot through my decision,” Sanders discussed. “Talking to him, being on the same page, being on the scout team, being on scholarship at the same time, it helped a lot knowing that Trent was gonna come back and be here.”





Having been one of Bourguet’s favorite targets, Sanders believes his connection with Bourguet helped him succeed, and he now believes it’s up to him to make them both that much better this spring.





“I had a good year, not a great year,” Sanders observed. “There’s a lot of things I wanna build on. I left some money on the field sometimes and could’ve made a move a certain way. Slowing down the game, little things that experience gives you.”





Sanders cited receivers like him, with small stature and speed, that he tries to model his game after.





“I watch receivers at my height, my size, with my abilities, try to take things from their game,” Sanders said. “People that use little technique things. I think it fits me good; There are deep routes still where I can go get it, lotta short things where I can have option routes and use my short burst ability. All types of crossing routes, I feel like you can do almost anything in this offense. I think it’s good.”





With how well Dillingham brought along the Oregon offense last year, which averaged 39 points per game last year, both Sanders and Swinson couldn’t be more ready for the start of spring football tomorrow.





“It’s confidence and excitement to be out there with this group of dudes,” Swinson said.





“There’s a different energy,” Sanders added. “People come here in the morning ready to work. It’s good energy and different energy.”