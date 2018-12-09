ASU was back out at practice for the fourth time in preparation for the Las Vegas Bowl against Fresno State on December 15. Here are our latest takeaways as the Sun Devils get ready to face the Bulldogs in Sin City.

PERSONNEL NOTES -- Following the opening stretch period, we noticed the following players on Muscle Beach: Ryan Kelley (R-Fr./QB), Stanley Lambert (Fr./LB) and Cam Phillips (Fr./S) . -- Redshirt senior Tillman safety Jalen Harvey , who missed the Oregon and Arizona game with an injury, was a non-participant in practice, walking around the sidelines with his jersey on but no helmet.





SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE QB: Dillion Sterling-Cole RB: Isaiah Floyd, A.J. Carter WR: Ryan Jenkins, Geordon Porter, Terrell Chatman, Curtis Hodges TE: Jarick Caldwell OL: LT Tyson Rising, LG Roy Hemsley, C Cade Cote, RG Steve Miller, RT Spencer Lovell

-- Freshman wide receiver Geordon Porter took some first-team reps. WRs coach Charlie Fisher said that he will play in the bowl game because he is still eligible for the four-game redshirt rule.

-- We didn't see offensive lineman Zach Robertson, who had his shoulder taped up, out during team drills so Tyson Rising took his spot. Also on the offensive line, Steven Miller and Roy Hemsley rotated in and out between the first- and second-team. Miller, at times, was even at left tackle.

-- On one play, Frank Darby ran a quick slant and he missed the ball, causing it to bounce off his pads and into the air. Steven Miller snatched it from the air and ran down the field for a touchdown. There was about a two-minute pause for celebration.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE DL: Jermayne Lole, Renell Wren, George Lea LB: Tyler Johnson, Darien Butler, Merlin Robertson CB: Chase Lucas, Kobe Williams TILLMAN: Evan Fields S: Aashari Crosswell (Field Ranger), Demonte King (Boundary Ranger)

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE DL: Jalen Bates, Shannon Forman, Darius Slade LB: Malik Lawal, Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, Kyle Soelle CB: Terin Adams, Dom Harrison TILLMAN: Das Tautalatasi S: Cody French (Boundary Ranger), Langston Frederick (Field Ranger)

-- For just a few plays, freshman linebacker Reggie Hughes went in and played outside linebacker. He will redshirt this season but has not played in four games so an appearance in the bowl game is definitely a possibility.

OTHER NOTES -- With N'Keal Harry gone, the Sun Devils had a few new pieces back for punt returns. We saw Brandon Aiyuk, Chase Lucas and Isaiah Floyd taking some punt returns. On kickoffs, too, we saw Geordon Porter take a few reps returning.

-- While walking to an individual drill, Merlin Robertson stopped by some of the manager's stuff, looking for sunflower seeds. After looking through an empty box, one manager told him to look in another box. He grabbed a handful of seeds and threw them in his mouth. I asked if he played with them and he said, "Sometimes. I'm just hungry right now." He then said his favorite flavor is cracked pepper.