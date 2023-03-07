On the eve of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament, Arizona State (20-11, 11-9 Pac-12) surely has plenty to worry about this upcoming week. Not only is there a chance of them playing up to four straight games in as many days, but unless the Sun Devils make that kind of improbable run, their chances of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament won’t be too high. Unlike the national media, Bobby Hurley has expressed his disagreement with those sentiments but is only focused on the task at hand right now.





“We’re just thinking about this tournament right now,” Hurley told the media on Tuesday. “Hitting the court and trying to win as many games as possible this week.”





Arizona State’s conference record placed them as the six-seed in the Pac-12 Tournament, pitting them against 11-seeded Oregon State in the first round of the festivities come Wednesday night at 9:30 MST. Having met the Beavers twice already this season, ASU came out victorious both in Corvallis and Tempe by final scores of 74-69 and 68-57, respectively. It was one of two regular season sweeps alongside Stanford that Arizona State completed this season, amongst conference teams that they met multiple times.





What was a key aspect of the Sun Devil’s pair of wins over Oregon State was the play of Desmond Cambridge Jr., whose 21 puts in the road affair in January and another 18 at home in February helped propel the team. However, that offensive form for Cambridge wasn’t on display in the team’s final two games against UCLA and USC, as the team’s leading scorer for the year had just 15 points total in the crucial Los Angeles road trip. Despite this, Hurley recognizes what his star guard has brought to the team this year and still has full faith in the fifth-year senior.





“Dez has come up big for us all year,” Hurley emphasized. “He sees he doesn’t have his best stuff on offense, and I think he wants to make amends. He’s very focused, he wants to win, and he’s going to do his part to help us try and get there.”





There, of course, is the NCAA Tournament which according to most bracketologists, have the Sun Devils on the outside looking in heading into conference championship week. While there are plenty of other tournament hopefuls whose own body of work could directly affect the Sun Devils should they not receive an automatic bid, Hurley is only worried about what his team will do. And in a setting where his guys will physically be tested unlike never before this season, Hurley not only expects but needs production from every man in uniform.





“if you’re going to win four straight days, the physical toll that that takes, you’re going to need guys on your bench to contribute and play a big role in that,” Hurley described.





While that call has been answered by Alonzo Gaffney, who played productive minutes in both games last weekend, Hurley challenged Luther Muhammad, Duke Brennan, and Jamiya Neal to take even bigger strides without standout freshman Austin Nunez still under concussions protocol and hasn't played in over three weeks.





“This year, I’ve touted our depth quite a bit,” Hurley noted. “So, everybody that’s contributed at different points to give us the record that we did have, and we all need to be available, and there’s going to be games where guys that maybe aren’t squarely on your radar as you think that could help Arizona State win this tournament. We’re going to have to step up.”





Four wins in four days had happened before in conference championship tournaments and were most recently done in 2021 by the very same Oregon State program that ASU will open the bracket with. Should the Sun Devils take care of business on Thursday, they would get a third shot at USC in the quarterfinals after coming up just short of a comeback road win against them last Saturday. For their at-large bid hopes, getting that elusive win against the Trojans might be a must-have, considering the road beyond that game could include the two top teams in the conference in Arizona and UCLA should the games go as expected. Having seen the best the conference has to offer lately, Hurley sees an attitude in this team that resembles that bulldog-like determination to win that he had in himself as a player.





“We played great competition, especially the last two weeks,” Hurley said. “Now that it’s kind of toughened us up as we’re we’re hitting a crucial part of the season here. This team is a very resilient, very gritty, and gutsy team, a team that I could relate to. That’s how I played. And that’s how I was taught the game should be played. I think our guys are fighters. they push through a lot of tough situations. They don’t give up.”





Having won multiple games either at or near the buzzer this year and completed six halftime comebacks, the Sun Devils certainly have not quit this season. They will need that edge to them more than ever this week, alongside their a-game on the basketball court itself.





“You just can’t afford to have a game where you’re not at your best,” Hurley said. “And that’s kind of what we’ve been focused on. That’s been the message.”





What message will ring louder, though, is ASU’s potential of hearing their name called on Selection Sunday.





“I think this team deserves to play in the NCAA tournament,” Hurley said. “We’re going to fight like heck tomorrow and the whole week to make sure we make that a reality.