There are few more worn-out sports cliches than the 'must-win game.' But truth be told, Arizona State's contest versus Washington State certainly fell into that category. After a pair of consecutive losses, the Sun Devils were desperately looking to get back in the win column during a three-game homestand. The matter in which they achieved victory may have been an anomaly compared to most of their wins in this 2022-23 season, but the ultimate desired feat was accomplished to the tune of a 77-71 win over the Cougars.





"It's good to get back on track with a win," said head coach Bobby Hurley. It's probably as good as we've played offensively, and I think it could have been a little better. I thought we had really good looks throughout the course of the game. I thought we moved the ball well. I liked our assist total, you know, 18 assists on 31 made field goals. We got some good work done in the paint again. Lot of good stuff on the offensive end.





"It's good, again, to get back to the feeling of winning a basketball game after having two tough losses, so hopefully, we'll continue to gain confidence. I think it's a quality win."





For Arizona State (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12), this was a wire-to-wire victory, albeit one where the largest lead never exceeded 12 points, despite a red-hot 55.4 shooting percentage. Washington State (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12), thanks to their offensive prowess in the first half, converting 5-12 three-point field goals and shooting overall 46.4 percent from the field, allowed them to keep at arm's length from the hosts. A 32-21 ASU lead with 5:53 left in the half was answered with the Cougars outscoring ASU 15-10 to head down to the locker room with just a 42-36 deficit. While Arizona State was a tepid 2-8 from beyond the arc in that period, they produced one of the best shooting performances in the first 20 minutes, converting 59.4 percent of their overall shots in large thanks to forward Warren Washington was a perfect 8-8 from the field with 16 first-half points.





The second half was more of the same, where ASU's normally suffocating defense was once again struggling to consistently hold off the Cougars. Arizona State enjoyed its largest lead of the night, 64-52, with 9:24 left in the game, and once again, Washington State was finding paydirt from long distance, outscoring the Sun Devils 14-5 to cut down the deficit to 69-66 with 4:18 left in the contest. But that's as close as the visitors would come in their comeback effort. A 6-0 ASU run was the eventual final blow delivered, as the Cougars not only scored 5 points the rest of the way but were only able to do so in the last 41 seconds of the game.





Washington matched his career-high at ASU with 18 points, shooting 9-10 from the field, and surprisingly also paced his team with four assists. Guards Desmond Cambridge and DJ Horne were the only other Sun Devils' in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Guard Frankie Collins had a team-high seven rebounds.





"I don't really look at their record," Hurley said of Washington State, "because they're not the same team they were early in the year when they had injuries and a variety of things they had to go through. They're a good basketball team, and (head coach) Kyle (Smith) does a really good job. They run a good offense, they can really shoot, and they have a good inside player, and they've played really good competition very well in the last couple of weeks.





"I feel good about the win, and just move on from here."





Arizona State concludes its three-game homestand hosting the University of Washington Sunday at 3 pm.