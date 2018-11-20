LAS VEGAS - Just minutes after notching a career-high 22 points in ASU’s upset of No. 25 Mississippi State in the MGM Resorts Main Event, ASU sophomore forward Kimani Lawrence was able to do some reflecting.





He thought back to a year ago when the Devils were in also Las Vegas for the Continental Tire Invitational. As they ran through Kansas State and then Xavier en route to the title, Lawrence was forced to cheer from the bench, hampered by a broken foot that kept him out most of the non-conference.





“Man, it was crazy,” Lawrence said. “The whole time watching the game last year I was like, ‘Man, I wish I could get in the game. Even if it was for one minute, just something to help the team win.’ But, this is a big step for me. A big-time step for my confidence.”





Lawrence made his long-awaited return in January, but never truly carved out a role in a lineup that had already developed chemistry following a 12-0 start to the non-conference. He admitted he didn’t get back to 100 percent until April, about a month after ASU’s First Four loss to Syracuse.





From there, he went straight to the gym.





“Ever since the summer, he’s sacrificed everything,” ASU forward Zylan Cheatham said of Lawrence. “He went back to Rhode Island and he just dedicated everything to the gym. He’s one of the guys you see in the gym every night, before practice getting more shots up. Anything he does is not surprising to me because I’ve seen him do it over and over.”





The ASU sophomore reconstructed his shot in the offseason, changing his base, release and ensuring that his shot was all in one motion. Through three games, the results are pretty definitive. The forward who connected on just three 3-pointers last season has tripled that number in just a quartet of contests.





“It’s amazing how life works,” ASU head coach Bobby Hurley said. “He’s worked on his game as hard as anyone in the program from when the season ended to this point. He was so efficient throughout the game, on both ends of the floor.”





In the Sun Devils’ 72-60 victory over the 15-ranked Bulldogs, he hit three of ASU’s seven makes from beyond the arc, including a dagger from the corner that broke a tie with 30 seconds to play. With ‘Guard U’ in the rear-view mirror, Lawrence has quickly and effectively solidified himself as, perhaps, the Devils’ best threat from deep.





For him, that’s all fine and well, but he sees his role as something much larger.





“I try not to just focus on shooting 3s,” Lawrence said. “I try to do a little bit of everything.”





Sun Devils find success with the zone defense





Months after the Sun Devils fell in the NCAA Tournament to the zone-laden Syracuse Orange, ending a season in which opponents found tremendous success testing out the look against Arizona State, Hurley began “sprinkling” it into his own team’s defense.





Zone, though, is not quite the former point guard’s style. He still prefers rugged, hard-nosed man-to-man defense, similar to what he played throughout his career and has tried to instill in his teams. But, this season, Hurley has an abundance of riches, new toys that he’s still eager to play with.





The Devils boast size and athleticism that Hurley has yet to enjoy in his coaching career. It allows him to do a lot more, including play a 2-3 zone at times.





“With our size and mobility with guys like Cheatham and Kimani Lawrence and Lu Dort, all these big guys,” Hurley said, “it’s to our advantage at times to play that defense.”





Added Cheatham: “We’re very lengthy. We push guys out, we communicate pretty well and we fly around. We have to clean up some stuff on the baseline but for the most part, it was just a different look for them, I don’t think they expected us to play it much.”





Against Mississippi State on Monday, Hurley tested the zone for the first time this season. On film, he saw the Bulldogs were extremely good off the dribble, especially with guards Nick and Quinndary Weatherspoon. So, mid-way through the first half, he called for the zone.





“The 2-3? That was definitely Hurley,” Cheatham said. “We had practiced it a little bit. He had said we’re going to run it a little bit just to give them a different look. We disguised it a little bit, made it seem like it was man so they would call a man play and then flipped to zone real quick.”





It stifled Mississippi State. It was unable to get the ball down low as ASU ended the half on a 23-7 run.





Hurley’s only regret with the scheme?





“It was very successful in the first half and I’m a little disappointed I didn’t go back to it more in the second half,” he said. “But they got off to such a fast start in the second half, I just wanted us to get back to stabilizing our man defense.”





ASU building confidence after 4-0 start





With the non-conference return trip to Las Vegas, it’s easy to think about what the Devils did last season in Sin City -- beating Kansas State and Xavier -- and the confidence they took from that en route to a win at Kansas and a 12-0 start to the season.





“It was unbelievable,” Cheatham said. “Watching Tra Holder put up 40 on Xavier and watching them cut down nets. (Then we) come back (to Tempe) and experience all of the energy. It was just an unreal experience and no one thought we were going to do it and we did. It’s a similar situation tonight.”





Cheatham, who was forced to sit out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, didn’t make the trip to Vegas last year. But, then again, five of the eight players who saw the court on Monday didn’t play either.





Monday felt different than the Continental Tire Invitation last season, though. It wasn’t a complete surprise what ASU was doing. They didn’t win thanks to a big night from one guy or catching fire beyond the arc. In short, no one was calling it a fluke.





For Hurley, the change in mindset signifies a turn for the program.





“We expect to win,” Hurley said. “I think that’s something from a culture standpoint that changes as you have success. Our non-conference last year, we ran the table and we have guys that believe, guys that are here to win. That’s our main priority, our main objective.”





Other notes

-- Junior guard Rob Edwards has missed ASU’s last three games with a back injury and didn’t make the trip to Vegas with the rest of the team. Despite that, Hurley noted that he expects Edwards back soon:





“Rob is really close. As a coach, you feel great that we were able to do what we did tonight without a guy that, I said before the season started that I thought Rob would most likely lead us in scoring this year. As he gets healthy, and he’s very close but not quite ready to get out here tonight, but we’ll see him very soon and he’ll add another dimension to our team.”





-- Arizona State’s game against San Francisco last Friday was canceled due to the California fires that have created harmful air quality. A future game has yet to be rescheduled but the cancellation did give the Devils extra time to prepare for No. 15 Mississippi State:





“Obviously we wanted to play the game,” Cheatham said. “We were prepared to play the game. Hearts out to everybody who was impacted by that, by the way. But, I mean, it definitely didn’t hurt us. We got some extra rest, some extra reps. It worked in our favor tonight.”