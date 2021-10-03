Sun Devils take control of Pac-12 South, upset No. 20 UCLA, 42-23

PASADENA, Calif. -- Containing Dorian Thompson-Robinson proved to be a tall task for the first three quarters of Saturday night’s Pac-12 South clash. Despite Arizona State’s experience against quarterbacks with an ability to run the ball, none of the Sun Devils’ first four opponents could prepare defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce’s unit for the skills of the Bruins’ fleet-footed signal-caller.





“Very difficult challenge,” said Pierce of Thompson-Robinson. Through three quarters, the Arizona State defense allowed the UCLA quarterback to rush for 113 yards, and on the last play of the third frame, a Thompson-Robinson scramble led to a targeting foul for senior linebacker Kyle Soelle. “It wasn’t pretty at times, but when it mattered most down in the red zone -- probably one of our biggest stops over the last (two years.).”





Faced with a third-and-2 on the third play of the fourth quarter, Thompson-Robinson ran toward the open field. Unlike many Sun Devil defenders before him, redshirt sophomore cornerback Jordan Clark cut down Thompson-Robinson in space before a first down could be picked up.

Over and over Saturday night, Thompson-Robinson had success breaking the back of the ASU defense with his legs. Back-to-back quarterback runs were read perfectly by the Sun Devils, and freshman linebacker Eric Gentry made UCLA head coach Chip Kelly pay for his fourth-and-1 gamble, making a tackle in the open field to preserve a 32-23 Arizona State lead.





“We already knew exactly what they were going to do,” said senior linebacker Darien Butler. With high compliments from Pierce on his football studying, Gentry came through in a moment the Sun Devils faced without two of their experienced linebackers on the field. “Throughout the week, we knew what they liked to do in the red zone.”





While wide receiver Kyle Philips consoled Thompson-Robinson following the fourth-down failure, a boisterous section of Arizona State fans became the loudest noise in the Rose Bowl. The chants and cheers would continue throughout the fourth quarter as Arizona State sucked the life out of the 20th-ranked Bruins and their home crowd.





“It’s fourth-and-1, and we’ve got one of the best backs in the country,” Thompson-Robinson told reporters postgame of his regret. “Just knowing the situation, I should’ve just handed the ball off.”





Following the turnover-on-downs, offensive coordinator Zak Hill dialed up a shot play for the Sun Devils. Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels flashed the play-action fake and rolled to his right within the Arizona State end zone. With tight end, Curtis Hodges streaking behind the UCLA linebackers Daniels lofted a pass over the outstretched arms of the Bruins defenders and found the 6-foot-7 tight end for a 48-yard gain.





From there, Arizona State provided UCLA with a series of blows as Hill put the icing on an outstanding game of play-calling. After the opening chunk play, the Sun Devils marched methodically down the field, taking nearly seven minutes off the clock on an 11-play, 96-yard touchdown drive capped off by the second touchdown of redshirt senior running back Rachaad White’s night. The ninth touchdown of the year for White gave Arizona State a 39-23 lead.





The drive featured the two signatures of ASU’s offensive game plan; downhill running and Daniels throwing from different launch points. On a key third-and-3 inside the red zone, Hill motioned junior wide receiver, Ricky Pearsall across the field as Daniels rolled to his right. A simple pitch-and-catch went for a gain of eight and set the Sun Devils up with first-and-goal.

“I thought our guys executed the game plan well,” said Hill following a night that saw the Sun Devils total 458 yards of offense and a remarkable 9.2 yards per play mark. “Seeing some games where you’ve got a great game plan -- or you feel like you’ve got a great game plan but then you don’t hit a few big shots, or you just miss – and Jayden was able to connect on a lot of those big ones that you hope to hit as a coach.”





With a 16-point advantage and Thompson-Robinson forced to pass, an injury-ravaged Sun Devil defense had more success getting to the Bruins’ quarterback. Redshirt sophomore Anthonie Cooper and redshirt junior Stanley Lambert combined for three straight sacks to turn the Bruins over on downs. Arizona State converted a field goal attempt which made it a three-score game, and the Sun Devils locked up a 42-23 victory.





Hill’s offense created explosive plays, and Daniels executed to perfection. The third-year Sun Devil starter completed 72 percent of his passes Saturday night and was particularly successful on throws of more than 20 air yards, completing all three such attempts for a total of 149 yards.

“There were a few things that we thought we could attack them with,” Hill said. Arizona State scored three of its five touchdowns from 49 yards out or greater. Ricky Pearsall’s four-catch, 132-yard performance gave ASU its first 100-yard receiver of the season and the first two 50-plus yard touchdowns of the season. “Sometimes you don’t hit those, and it changes the game… We’re doing a much better job just being detail-oriented throughout the week, and it shows up in games.”





A standout performance for the ASU passing game helped the Sun Devils produce 24 first-half points, but White’s spectacular shiftiness and speed gave Arizona State its first comfortable lead. Early in the third quarter, the Kansas City, Mo., native navigated his way into traffic, spun out of a tackle, and cut back into the open field. From there, the former UCLA commit outran a member of the Bruin secondary and extended the ball over the goal line for the touchdown.





“I’d say we’re on the right track,” Daniels said of the offensive explosiveness. “I wouldn’t say we’re completely there yet, but I’d say we’re going in the right direction.”





Arizona State won the penalty battle Saturday night for the first time this season, tallying six penalties for 50 yards in comparison to UCLA’s eight for 89. Still, the Sun Devils were far from mistake-free against the Bruins, gifting the home squad with six points in the second quarter because of special teams’ miscues.





“It wasn’t bad, we only had six of them, but they were big ones,” Edwards said of the penalties, specifically a botched punt from D.J. Taylor, which cost the Sun Devils a field goal ahead of the half. “That’s the learning moment that you have to teach guys about. It didn’t come back to get us, but I thought our team was resilient. Didn’t flinch when that happened, and we just played through it.





“I felt energy on our sideline the whole time. It never varied.”





The previous two visits to Los Angeles ended in disappointment for Arizona State. In 2019, a ranked ASU team laid a dud at the Rose Bowl, trailing 42-10 in the second half en route to a non-competitive 42-32 loss. A year later, Edwards and the Devils left the Los Angeles Coliseum kicking themselves for coughing up a 27-14 lead in the final three minutes.





“Last time we showed up at this place it wasn’t a good outcome for us,” Edwards remarked. “I thought our emotions got the best of us, and I talked about that all this week, about trying to keep ourselves calm. Don’t let coming back home influence you and treat it like a business trip.”

Ahead of a short week and a Friday night visit from Stanford – who upset No. 3 Oregon Saturday afternoon – Edwards remained mum about what the win meant for ASU’s hopes of a divisional title.





“Now we’ve got a short week,” Edwards said, quick to move on to Arizona State’s next matchup. “We can’t celebrate too long.”





The 2021 season has already been topsy-turvy and seen numerous upsets across the board – nine ranked teams lost again Saturday – but on the second day of the second month of the 2021 season, Arizona State sits where it never has under Edwards: 2-0 and atop its division.





“It’s a week-to-week situation in the Pac-12, and we all know that,” Edwards said following the win. “That’s how it works in our conference. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Daniels echoed Edwards thought: “There were a lot of implications in this game,” said the junior quarterback. “But the job’s not finished.”





