But the Sun Devils had their fair share of struggles over the weekend road trip. They were outscored 10-3 for the series.

“No one in the world would have bet on us to be going to the NCAA Tournament except us in that locker room,” ASU defenseman and co-captain Brinson Pasichnuk said. “I think we just proved to the hockey world that ASU’s legit and this weekend’s not going to be what defines us. We’re gonna make some big steps in this tournament.”

Despite getting swept this weekend by Minnesota, ASU currently remains at No. 8 in the all-important PairWise rankings after the conclusion of the rest of the weekend’s NCAA D-I games. The only thing standing in the way of the 2019 Tournament is an announcement to make it official on Selection Sunday, March 24th.

“It’s looking pretty good like we’re gonna get in,” he said. “We got some more help tonight from teams around us, and we feel good about our chances. So, we’re going to prepare like we’re in because we think we are.”

The Sun Devils finished out their 34-game regular season on Saturday night with a 5-2 loss. In what has been a historic and tremendous year for the team, it wasn’t the ideal way for ASU to head into the postseason. But head coach Greg Powers finally alluded to the extreme likelihood of his program receiving the first independent at-large bid since 1992.

Arizona State Hockey (21-12-1) found improvement from Friday to Saturday but could not overcome an explosive first period from the Minnesota Gophers on the road in Minneapolis.

On Saturday, Minnesota (16-15-4) picked up right where it left off as its seniors shined this time on the school’s Senior Night. The Gophers attacked right away and scored on their first shot of the game with a one-timer from senior forward Jack Ramsey.





With ASU getting outshot 10-1 already, Minnesota scored again with just under ten minutes left in the first period. Senior Darian Romanko sent a high wrist shot through traffic and the puck entered the net over the right shoulder of goaltender Joey Daccord.





Then, just over three minutes later, Gopher freshmen Sambo Ranta tucked in a loose puck in front of Daccord. It was domination at that point by Minnesota as they took the 3-0 lead into the first intermission.





“We got off to a slow start, and they came out hungry and we didn’t,” ASU junior forward Brett Gruber said. “I think that’s what ultimately killed us tonight.”





However, the onslaught didn’t stop there. Just after a minute into the second period, sophomore Brannon McManus made it 4-0 in favor of the Gophers. And the play led to ASU sophomore defenseman Jacob Wilson being disqualified from the game.





Wilson placed a high hit on Minnesota’s Ranta that sent both players flailing just before the goal was scored. Upon official review of the play, the ASU defenseman was assessed given a game disqualification penalty, and he was ejected from the game.





That hit cost a big price for the Sun Devils. The team will have to play without Wilson in its first-round game of the tournament due to the rule of an automatic one-game suspension that comes with the penalty.





“I thought we were much more disciplined tonight,” Powers said of his team that gave up ten power-play opportunities to the Gophers on Friday night. “Obviously, I don’t like Wilson’s hit. It cost us a goal and that’s the biggest thing.”





But at an unlikely time, Dominic Garcia provided a much-needed spark for ASU. The sophomore got a break on the penalty kill and made no mistake in burying his second goal of the season.





Junior forward Brett Gruber helped chipped into the deficit even more by pushing in a rebound in front of Minnesota goalie Eric Schierhorn. ASU felt some real momentum for the first time in the entirety of the game.





The Sun Devils were awarded one last opportunity in an effort to mount a comeback. They went on the power play for the first time with just over four minutes left in regulation.





It turned into a nightmare for ASU. Daccord had to fight off multiple breakaways but couldn’t keep them all out as Rem Pitlick put the Gophers up, 5-2, with his team-leading 19th goal of the season.





“It was unfortunate,” Powers said. “We thought when we got that power play, we could cut it to one and it just didn’t work out.”





ASU ran out of time to dig out of the crater it was in from the first 22 minutes of the contest.





“It’s disappointing,” Pasichnuk said. “We gave it everything we had in those last two periods, and I think it was just the first period we let off the gas. I think that kind of cost us.”





Saturday was the 100th collegiate game played for both Gruber and senior Dylan Hollman, according to Sun Devil Hockey.





Now, Minnesota will host Michigan in the first round of the Big Ten conference tournament. The Sun Devils get to sit back and wait until they hear their name on March 24th, and the NCAA’s leading goal-scorer will have some time to recover from his right ankle injury.