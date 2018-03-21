PHOENIX -- For once, an Arizona State pitcher had gotten ahead in a count on Tuesday night.



Trying to keep ASU's visit from No. 19 UNLV tied at 3-3 in the top of the eighth, freshman Dellan Raish put UNLV slugger Kyle Isabel into a 0-2 count. The Sun Devil lefty was a strike away from a key first out in the inning with UNLV base runners on first and second.

His put away pitch wasn’t bad, a fastball on the inside half of the plate. Only, Isabel knuckled it back into center field, driving home the eventual game-winning run in UNLV’s 10-3 victory at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Isabel had two hits and 4 RBIs on the night, including the go-ahead single and a three-run home run in the third. His heavy bat almost bludgeoned the Sun Devils (11-10, 3-0 Pac-12) as bad as the nine walks issued by ASU’s pitching staff.

The latter is what had ASU coach Tracy Smith upset postgame.

“You give 10 free bases, good luck to you trying to win,” he said. Though the Sun Devils only walked nine batters in actuality, the message rang true.

ASU’s command issues -- a common occurrence in the Sun Devils’ 10 losses this season -- began early against the Rebels (19-3).

Sophomore starting pitcher Alec Marsh walked two batters in the second inning but was able to work around them. After he walked two more in the third, Isabel made him pay.

UNLV's junior center field – who entered Tuesday’s contest hitting .449 with six home runs and 28 RBIs – sent the first pitch of the one-out at-bat over the fence in right-center field to break open the scoring.

“I don’t mind the kid’s three-run homer in the third,” Smith said. “I mind the two walks before that.”

The Sun Devils would recover. Freshman first baseman Spencer Torkelson came close to his 11th home run of the season (which would tie Barry Bonds' freshman year school record) in the next half-inning, sending a bases-loaded fly ball on long-ball trajectory before it died in deep left, turning into a run-scoring sac fly instead.

Sophomore right fielder Carter Aldrete followed with an RBI single in the next at-bat to cut UNLV’s lead to 3-2. Two innings later, Torkelson sent an RBI single of his own into right field to tie the game. The score didn’t change again until Isabel’s RBI single in the eighth.

“You’re at home, that’s a tie ball game through seven, you’re in a position to win a game,” Smith said. “To go out there and basically hand it to an opponent is my frustration.”

After UNLV retook the lead, the wheels fell off for ASU.

Raish was removed in favor of closer Chaz Montoya, but he too couldn’t find the zone, walking the first batter he faced to load the bases before UNLV junior right fielder Max Smith emptied them with a 3-RBI triple.

The Rebels padded the lead in the top of the ninth when Sun Devils relievers Ryan Hingst and Grant Schneider each walked a batter and allowed a combined three runs.

“I don’t think it was just at the end,” Smith said of the command issues. “It was all the way through.”

Evidence of the walks' damage: UNLV needed just seven hits to score its 10 runs. Isabel was its lone player to have multiple base knocks.

“You go into it with a strategic game plan of saying, ‘any position we are in, we are not going to let that kid (Isabel) beat us,’” Smith said. “And then you look at the box score, he’s got 4 RBIs on the night. That’s not very good execution.”

It wasn’t just against Isabel that ASU’s pitchers failed to follow Smith’s season-long game plan: put the ball over the plate and let the defense make plays behind you.

“You’d rather see a 500-foot home run than 10 walks,” Smith reiterated.

His pitching staff allowed both on Tuesday night, snapping the team’s winning streak at three games and crashing the recent wave of momentum it built during a conference-opening sweep.

“It all starts on the mound,” he repeated, again. “Until that happens, it’s hard to get in any sort of rhythm because it sucks the life out of you.”