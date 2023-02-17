While the sorcery of “Space Jam” helped get the Tune Squad a much-needed win in 1996, no amount of talent stealing could propel ASU (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12) to victory on Thursday night. With former NBA MVP and Sun Devil, great James Harden in attendance, Arizona State couldn’t put buy a bucket down the stretch or generate enough stops to overcome Colorado (15-12, 7-9), as the Buffaloes won on the road 67-59.





Despite a very promising offensive start to the game from three-point range, the Sun Devils’ torrid pace fizzled out rather quickly. After making four of their first six tries from beyond the arc, ASU would shoot a woeful 4-23 the rest of the way, including a dreadful 33 percent mark from the floor overall in the second half. The shooting speels for the hosts left the door wide open for the Buffaloes to tilt the scales, which Tristan da Silva and company stampeded right through to end the game on a 17-3 run in the game’s last 5:37 minutes.





“It’s basketball,” Bobby Hurley commented in his postgame address. “It happens. They’re clutch players. We had other chances; we just didn’t do our part offensively to generate enough points.”





Out of the gates, however, the Sun Devils were scoring points at a high level. Through the first nine minutes of the game, ASU had jumped out to a quick 20 points, with DJ Horne’s trio of threes helping the cause. But while Horne and the team collectively were making their shots early on, so was Colorado’s Tristan Da Silva, who would prove to be a significant thorn in the side of a lockdown defensive unit.





“Da Silva’s a really good player,” Hurley complimented. “He’s one of the best players in the conference, I think.”





On the night, Da Silva would walk away with 23 points while shooting 7-14 from the field. His efforts at the end of the second half, in particular, would ultimately put the Buffaloes over the top, as the forward scored nine of Colorado’s final 17 points, including the dagger long-range jumper with just over a minute to play.





“The three that Da Silva hit was a kill shot,” Hurley noted. “It was a two-point game; we needed a stop; he stepped up and drained it.”





“Credit to him; he’s a great player,” ASU forward Warren Washington said of his counterpart. “Devan (Cambridge) was doing all he can, and he was making tough buckets.”





With Da Silva on fire, ASU couldn’t ignite their own flame down the stretch.





“We had our chances,” Hurley said. “We just couldn’t make shots. After he (Da Silva) hit that three, those last couple of possessions were really bad. You can’t afford to do that when you’re playing against a team that’s playing pretty well.”





Coming into tonight’s game, though, the Sun Devils had won three of their last four contests and seemingly resuscitated their NCAA Tournament hopes. Nonetheless, What began to do them in was another case of the deadly end of the first half.





Much like their last home loss to Oregon, sloppy play at the end of the front 20 ultimately doomed Arizona State. Leading 32-24 with less than two minutes until the break, the Sun Devil defense was inconsistent with its aggressiveness, sending Colorado to the free throw line three times while leaving them open looks in the halfcourt. The most consequential would come as the halftime buzzer sounded, where guard KJ Simpson drilled a wide-open three-pointer to send the teams to the locker room with the score tied at 32 apiece.





“We didn’t finish the half well again,” Hurley emphasized.





Out of the break, though, the Sun Devils seemed to have shaken it off and played its best defensive stretch of the night. Through the first 15 minutes of the second half, the Buffaloes had scored just 18 points and were held without a bucket for more than five minutes at one point. The team’s defensive work was reminiscent of the team that started the year 15-3, and Hurley was satisfied with that end of the floor.





“I thought defensively we were okay,” Hurley remarked.





Obviously, that didn’t last through the whole 40. And even when things began to unravel defensively, and the Sun Devils struggled to score on Colorado’s zone defense. ASU simply was out of solutions and couldn’t fight back, and Hurley, who puzzlingly did not use a single timeout in the second half despite having all of them available, did not do his part in helping his squad regroup.





Consequently, Da Silva and company took full advantage of ASU’s shortcomings and avenged their dramatic 60-59 home loss to the Sun Devils last December. With the way ASU took down Colorado in their first meeting this year, with the Sun Devils rallying from 15 down to win in the final seconds, Hurley believes there was an added determination in the visitor’s locker room that his players couldn’t overcome.





“I’m sure there was a little more incentive on their end,” Hurley admitted. “They played a quality game. They did what they had to do to win a close game when there wasn’t a whole lot separating both teams.”





Eliminating the final score, the game was a down-the-middle type contest in terms of shooting. Each team made 24 field goals, and Colorado had one more three-pointer than ASU (9-8). Aside from the scoring numbers and +7 turnover margin in ASU’s favor, little else went their way. The Buffaloes outrebounded the Sun Devils 42-34 with a much smaller lineup, taking advantage of a still-recovering Warren Washington, who missed the last two games due to COVID.





His return to the lineup was anticipated, yet while back on the court on Thursday, Washington wasn’t able to carry his typical load and scored just six points grabbing five rebounds, both below his season averages in those categories.





“It’s a process,” Washington said of getting over the illness. “I just try to do all I can. I didn’t get in a consistent rhythm, and that’s on me, and I gotta figure that out,” he said.





Hurley, on the other hand, thought Washington gave what he could to the cause under the circumstances.





“He did some nice things in the second half,” Hurley said. “Not a great matchup for him because of how much perimeter defense he needs to play considering their lineups. We couldn’t take advantage of Warren the way I thought we could. Overall for what he’s been through, I think he did pretty well.”





Without the usual production from their forward put the ball in the hoop enough to win.





“We gotta find more ways to score,” Hurley stressed. “I’ll watch the tape and watch the film, but it’s hard to gauge that right now.”





It’s certainly hard to generate points with the Sun Devils’ primary scorers in, DJ Horne and Desmond Cambridge, held to under 30 points collectively. Add in a fatigued Warren Washington with off nights by Frankie Collins and Devan Cambridge, combined with a grand total of five free throws attempted the whole game, and you get a recipe for disaster.





“It just felt like the rim kept getting smaller and smaller,” Washington described. “We just couldn’t hit any shots.





ASU falls short in a game where a win would not only have helped improve their chances to finish in the top four in the conference standings earning that precious first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament but also to keep another loss off their NCAA Tournament resumé which is deteriorating in quality.





“I can’t think about that right now,” Washington remarked regarding any postseason prospects. “We just gotta get back to the drawing board and learn from this. Gotta move on to the next one.”





Next up for ASU is a Saturday afternoon matchup with Utah, currently the third-place team in the conference. With Arizona State’s hopes of the aforementioned bye in the conference tournament on life-support, coming out on top on Senior Day is essential for Hurley.





“We have to try to figure out how to win Saturday,” he said.