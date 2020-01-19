When asked how she felt about slow starts earlier in the season, ASU women’s basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne said she prefers to focus on how her team closes games out.





In Sunday’s road 65-56 victory over Washington State (9-9, 3-3), the No. 18 Sun Devils (15-4, 5-2 Pac-12) proved Turner Thorne’s theory correct once again.





After struggling in the first quarter, ASU’s seniors took over and the Sun Devils steadily improved as the game went on to close out their second-straight Pac-12 weekend sweep.





Graduate-transfer senior forward Ja’Tavia Tapley, the reigning Pac-12 and national player of the week made her case for another player of the week award with 20 points and eight rebounds. 17 of her points and five of her rebounds came in the second half.





Senior guard Robbi Ryan was also terrific with 20 points on 9-17 shooting.





However, the most important senior may have been guard Reili Richardson. Scoreless in the first three quarters, Richardson woke up to score all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter. She also added six rebounds.





“Those seniors were just locked in and they were so determined,” Turner Thorne said.





After coming out on fire in the Washington win on Friday, the Sun Devils looked more like they did during early season first quarters. ASU shot a horrific 2-16 in the first quarter, only scoring six points in the quarter. The Sun Devils did bring their defensive effort in the first, holding Washington State to 12 first-quarter points to keep the game close heading to quarter No. 2.





It was a much better second quarter for the Sun Devils. Ryan shot 4-6 in the quarter on the way to eight of her 11 first-half points. ASU shot a much better 8-18 (44.4 percent). Washington State also improved offensively in the second quarter, shooting 8-16 in the period. The Cougars led 28-24 at the break.





In the third quarter, both teams were excellent offensively scoring 18 points apiece. The Pac-12’s second-leading scorer Borislava Hristova came on for the Cougars in the quarter scoring 11 of her 22 points in the third. On ASU’s side, Tapley scored 11 of her 20 points in the third quarter allowing ASU to stay in the game. Wazzu led 46-42 at the end of three.