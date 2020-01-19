Sun Devils shake off slow start to complete a second-straight weekend sweep
When asked how she felt about slow starts earlier in the season, ASU women’s basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne said she prefers to focus on how her team closes games out.
In Sunday’s road 65-56 victory over Washington State (9-9, 3-3), the No. 18 Sun Devils (15-4, 5-2 Pac-12) proved Turner Thorne’s theory correct once again.
After struggling in the first quarter, ASU’s seniors took over and the Sun Devils steadily improved as the game went on to close out their second-straight Pac-12 weekend sweep.
Graduate-transfer senior forward Ja’Tavia Tapley, the reigning Pac-12 and national player of the week made her case for another player of the week award with 20 points and eight rebounds. 17 of her points and five of her rebounds came in the second half.
Senior guard Robbi Ryan was also terrific with 20 points on 9-17 shooting.
However, the most important senior may have been guard Reili Richardson. Scoreless in the first three quarters, Richardson woke up to score all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter. She also added six rebounds.
“Those seniors were just locked in and they were so determined,” Turner Thorne said.
After coming out on fire in the Washington win on Friday, the Sun Devils looked more like they did during early season first quarters. ASU shot a horrific 2-16 in the first quarter, only scoring six points in the quarter. The Sun Devils did bring their defensive effort in the first, holding Washington State to 12 first-quarter points to keep the game close heading to quarter No. 2.
It was a much better second quarter for the Sun Devils. Ryan shot 4-6 in the quarter on the way to eight of her 11 first-half points. ASU shot a much better 8-18 (44.4 percent). Washington State also improved offensively in the second quarter, shooting 8-16 in the period. The Cougars led 28-24 at the break.
In the third quarter, both teams were excellent offensively scoring 18 points apiece. The Pac-12’s second-leading scorer Borislava Hristova came on for the Cougars in the quarter scoring 11 of her 22 points in the third. On ASU’s side, Tapley scored 11 of her 20 points in the third quarter allowing ASU to stay in the game. Wazzu led 46-42 at the end of three.
In the fourth, it was all ASU. The Sun Devils held Wazzu to 3-13 (23.1 percent) from the field and just 10 points. ASU shot 47.1 percent from the field en route to 23 points in the quarter. A quick Jayde Van Hyfte bucket followed by a Richardson three with 8:41 go in the game gave the Sun Devils their first lead since the 5:40 mark in the first quarter. After going back and forth for about five minutes, a Chanelle Molina three-pointer put the Cougars within one point of the Sun Devils with 3:11 to play in the game.
At this point, Tapley went on a fantastic stretch first with two free throws to make the game 59-56 with 2:44 to play. With 0:29, she stole the ball away from the Cougars and scored a second-chance layup. This forced the Cougars to foul and Richardson was clutch shooting free throws just as she was last weekend in the Oregon and Oregon State upsets. She made all four of her free throws when the Cougars were fouling to close out the 65-56 win. ASU held Wazzu without a point for the last 3:11.
“..I’m really happy,” Turner Thorne stated. “This is never (an) easy road trip. To get a road sweep is awesome.”
ASU plays current No. 21 Arizona on the road at the McKale Center in Tucson on Friday at 6 p.m. MST. With the Wildcats sweeping the Washington schools as well this weekend, they could move into the top-20 making the matchup with the Sun Devils the biggest territorial cup women’s basketball game in a long time.