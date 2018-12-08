LOS ANGELES -- Almost three weeks ago, following a close win over then-No. 15 Mississippi State, Arizona State forward Zylan Cheatham echoed the sentiment of a veteran leader on a team that’s been around the block a time or two.





“We’re battle-tested,” Cheatham said after the MSU win. “We know what it feels like to almost lose, to have to make one more play or two more plays. We’ve been here. We’ve been through it.”





Perhaps, on a small scale, the 20th-ranked Sun Devils (7-1) had. On Friday, though, Cheatham and the Sun Devils faced a team that was unequivocally ‘battle-tested,’ in No. 6 Nevada.





The Wolf Pack made their second-half run -- just as Cal State Fullerton and Mississippi State did -- but unlike those teams, they had the experience to finish it in their 72-66 victory in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.





“College basketball is all about experience and maturity,” Nevada redshirt senior guard Caleb Martin said.





Indeed it is. The Wolf Pack boasts a starting lineup that includes five redshirt seniors -- a group that reached the Sweet Sixteen a year ago.





But right out of the gates, the Sun Devils felt like the team with 25 years of college experience on their side.





Eight minutes into the game, the veteran-laden Wolf Pack had eight turnovers and just two made field goals. ASU’s man defense was creating an incredible amount of pressure on Nevada’s athletes, forcing them to chuck up contested 3s instead of pounding it down low.





The No. 6 team in the country looked in disarray. The Sun Devils were able to integrate Remy Martin, Rob Edwards and Mickey Mitchell, all of whom had missed time with an injury, back into the lineup and still manage a quick 11-0 run that put them up 18-5.