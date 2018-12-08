Sun Devils run into a more ‘battle-tested’ team in loss to No. 6 Nevada
LOS ANGELES -- Almost three weeks ago, following a close win over then-No. 15 Mississippi State, Arizona State forward Zylan Cheatham echoed the sentiment of a veteran leader on a team that’s been around the block a time or two.
“We’re battle-tested,” Cheatham said after the MSU win. “We know what it feels like to almost lose, to have to make one more play or two more plays. We’ve been here. We’ve been through it.”
Perhaps, on a small scale, the 20th-ranked Sun Devils (7-1) had. On Friday, though, Cheatham and the Sun Devils faced a team that was unequivocally ‘battle-tested,’ in No. 6 Nevada.
The Wolf Pack made their second-half run -- just as Cal State Fullerton and Mississippi State did -- but unlike those teams, they had the experience to finish it in their 72-66 victory in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.
“College basketball is all about experience and maturity,” Nevada redshirt senior guard Caleb Martin said.
Indeed it is. The Wolf Pack boasts a starting lineup that includes five redshirt seniors -- a group that reached the Sweet Sixteen a year ago.
But right out of the gates, the Sun Devils felt like the team with 25 years of college experience on their side.
Eight minutes into the game, the veteran-laden Wolf Pack had eight turnovers and just two made field goals. ASU’s man defense was creating an incredible amount of pressure on Nevada’s athletes, forcing them to chuck up contested 3s instead of pounding it down low.
The No. 6 team in the country looked in disarray. The Sun Devils were able to integrate Remy Martin, Rob Edwards and Mickey Mitchell, all of whom had missed time with an injury, back into the lineup and still manage a quick 11-0 run that put them up 18-5.
“I loved how we started the game,” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said. “Our intensity on defense and our aggression on defense just made things very difficult. Got out to the kind of start you love to get off to in a big game like this.”
A few minutes later, the Sun Devils increased their lead to 15.
All the while, Nevada never flinched. The Wolf Pack’s vaunted Martin twins, Caleb and Cody, couldn’t get anything to fall and yet they didn’t press. Nevada kept playing the same game, minus a few turnovers, and started whittling away at ASU’s lead.
Right after its deficit reached 15, Nevada made its next four shots in 1:22, jolting them to a 10-2 run that garnered what felt like the first ‘Nevada’ chants of the night from the Staples Center. The good run aside, Nevada still trailed by 12 at halftime.
Musselman was less than pleased.
“You guys finally meet some talent and this is how you guys react,” Caleb Martin said Musselman told the at halftime. “It kind of turned some guys up in the locker room.”
That’s where experience and maturity come into play. At times it doesn’t seem tangible and yet you could feel it in the building as the second half began. Nevada made it a four-point game in five and a half minutes.
“In the moment, my thought process was, ‘What are we going to do to respond?’ Obviously, we’ve been in that situation a couple of times but it’s not a situation you want to be in,” Cheatham said. “Like I said, basketball is a game of runs.”
A play that stands out: After sinking a layup with 12:38 remaining, Nevada forward Trey Porter stayed on the offensive end of the floor, talking with Musselman and the refs as he pointed to the side of his stomach like something was bothering him. Then, all of the sudden, he burst down the court and thunderously blocked Romello White.
Cody Martin grabbed the ball from Porter and finished a routine And-1. Arizona State’s lead was two. Its momentum was gone.
Soon after, Caleb Martin let go of a 3-pointer from the left arc to put the Wolf Pack up three. They wouldn’t trail for the rest of the game.
“Our defense didn’t help. If you make your opponent work and you make everything difficult, then maybe they’re not going to guard with the same energy,” Hurley said. “They got some hope by the way we finished the half … and then the defense just wasn’t what it was in the first half.”
At some points in the second half, although leading by more than three scores, ASU played like it was down 25. The Sun Devils would dribble down the court and hurl up a contested shot, sometimes without even making a pass.
Coming back from injury, Martin and Edwards shot a combined 1-for-15 as ASU shot 39 percent in the second half. Everyone wearing gold seemed to want to force things in an attempt to materialize the game back to the way they were in the first period.
It never fully manifested.
Instead, the Sun Devils dropped their first regular-season non-conference game in 21 tries and now have a barometer for where they’re at: Capable of beating a Top 5 team but not there yet.
“We have a lot to learn from it,” Cheatham said. “I don’t think we executed our offense the way we can.”