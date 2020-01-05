TUCSON, Ariz. -- If nothing else, ASU was confident -- cocky and boisterous even.



Jaelen House hit a tough mid-range jumper from the baseline. After the shot left his hand, he was knocked to the ground, a whistle quickly followed. As he rose, House emphatically blew three kisses to the Red Sea of McKale Center.

A little later in the first half, Rob Edwards hit an impressive pull-up from just inside the 3-point line. He ran back on defense holding his index finger over his mouth -- like his bucket was going to silence the crowd.

It didn’t work. None of it. Not the kisses or the shushes or anything the Sun Devils did on the court. Perhaps that’s the best way to sum up ASU’s performance Saturday -- it didn’t do anything, all night, to stop Arizona fans from screaming.

Maybe because House’s kiss came when ASU was down seven and Edwards’ signal to the crowd came after only putting the Sun Devils’ deficit into single digits.

There were few highlights, no scoring runs and never a lead for the Devils. It was a continuous stream of McKale hysteria. The final score was 75-47. ASU (9-5, 0-1 Pac-12) lost by 28 -- it felt like 100.

They were bullied --- and not just that, bullied by their rival … to start conference play. It felt like almost a certainty the 40-point loss to St. Mary’s (out of the West Coast Conference) would be the low point of ASU’s season. There may be a new leader in the clubhouse.



At least on that night, there was some fluke shooting -- on both ends. It felt like an anomaly, only magnified by the outrageous box score. What happened Saturday night was anything but an aberration.

Arizona scored 50 points in the paint, outrebounded ASU by 14. In some respects, that was to be expected. Arizona (11-3, 1-0 Pac-12) has far more size, and with a hobbled Romello White -- who was anything but 100 percent dealing with an ankle injury -- it was a certainty the Wildcats would pound the paint.

Chief among the culprits was Arizona freshman Zeke Nnaji. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward had 17 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting. He went at White, mixing in ferocious dunks with finesse hook shots. He was a menace who exploited the Sun Devils’ big-man deficiencies.

“Nnaji is unbelievable,” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said. “You watch him on film and you wonder what it’s going to be like in person -- and it’s worse than when you watch it on film.”