Sun Devils routed by its in-state rival
TUCSON, Ariz. -- If nothing else, ASU was confident -- cocky and boisterous even.
Jaelen House hit a tough mid-range jumper from the baseline. After the shot left his hand, he was knocked to the ground, a whistle quickly followed. As he rose, House emphatically blew three kisses to the Red Sea of McKale Center.
A little later in the first half, Rob Edwards hit an impressive pull-up from just inside the 3-point line. He ran back on defense holding his index finger over his mouth -- like his bucket was going to silence the crowd.
It didn’t work. None of it. Not the kisses or the shushes or anything the Sun Devils did on the court. Perhaps that’s the best way to sum up ASU’s performance Saturday -- it didn’t do anything, all night, to stop Arizona fans from screaming.
Maybe because House’s kiss came when ASU was down seven and Edwards’ signal to the crowd came after only putting the Sun Devils’ deficit into single digits.
There were few highlights, no scoring runs and never a lead for the Devils. It was a continuous stream of McKale hysteria. The final score was 75-47. ASU (9-5, 0-1 Pac-12) lost by 28 -- it felt like 100.
They were bullied --- and not just that, bullied by their rival … to start conference play. It felt like almost a certainty the 40-point loss to St. Mary’s (out of the West Coast Conference) would be the low point of ASU’s season. There may be a new leader in the clubhouse.
At least on that night, there was some fluke shooting -- on both ends. It felt like an anomaly, only magnified by the outrageous box score. What happened Saturday night was anything but an aberration.
Arizona scored 50 points in the paint, outrebounded ASU by 14. In some respects, that was to be expected. Arizona (11-3, 1-0 Pac-12) has far more size, and with a hobbled Romello White -- who was anything but 100 percent dealing with an ankle injury -- it was a certainty the Wildcats would pound the paint.
Chief among the culprits was Arizona freshman Zeke Nnaji. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward had 17 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting. He went at White, mixing in ferocious dunks with finesse hook shots. He was a menace who exploited the Sun Devils’ big-man deficiencies.
“Nnaji is unbelievable,” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said. “You watch him on film and you wonder what it’s going to be like in person -- and it’s worse than when you watch it on film.”
Added White: “They were being more physical than us, I felt like. Just pushing us, getting a rebound. Just really playing harder than us.”
Most Pac-12 teams will try and attack ASU down low. Arizona did that. They also lived in transition. Off every ASU miss -- and there were a lot (41) -- the Wildcats had an army sprinting down the court with speed and velocity and strength that the Sun Devils rarely matched.
On one play, Arizona guard Josh Green rebounded a missed ASU free throw -- and there were a lot (11) -- and raced, untouched, down the floor for a shock-wave inducing slam. Heck, he didn’t even have to weave through defenders, it was a straight shot to the basket.
“I feel like we just have to come together as a team and talk amongst each other like, ‘What’s the problem?” White said. “Our offense is just sticking to one side. We’re not moving.”
Take away the Texas Southern game a week ago, Arizona State’s offensive has been a rut for the last three games. It’s not moving the ball -- the Devils had a mere two assists against Arizona. Their shooters aren’t making shots -- they hit just 3 for 21 from deep. And any sort of rhythm or consistency has been absent.
What’s the plan to fix it?
According to Hurley -- wait.
“You go in a certain direction and once you’re down the road, from a personnel standpoint, it’s kind of difficult to change gears,” he said. “So we have to ride it out.”
When ASU was at its best, it created havoc on defense which kick-started its transition offense In all, the forced turnovers alleviated weaknesses in the half-court. Problem is, the Devils haven’t been able to make enough shots to consistently get into a press. And teams have poked holes in their 3-point defense that was once one of the best in the nation.
Add in the shooting woes, the Sun Devils have real concerns.
Arizona came into the game sixth in the nation in scoring offense. For how bad and lopsided the score became, the Wildcats still scored almost nine points less than their season average.
Not to say it could have been much worse, but it highlights a point and problem ASU will face going forward. Even if its defense is rock solid for a night, does it have the offensive firepower to avoid playing catch up?
All year, Hurley has almost been trepid to speak on the Devils’ shooting woes. He’s watched them nail shot after shot in the gym, he mentions. As he sees it, it’s a slump his team is bound to escape from.
Perhaps they will. But, in the meantime, Arizona added a laundry list of areas of concern for Hurley.
“The only positive is it’s only one game and there’s 17 more,” he added.