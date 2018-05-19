TUCSON – The bottom of the fifth on Friday night had all the ingredients for an Arizona State blowup.

Tied 5-5 with Arizona, the Sun Devils were in a two on, no out jam, with junior Connor Higgins – owner of the Sun Devils’ second-worst ERA –on the mound. Worst of all, Wildcats senior Mitchell Morimoto was squaring to bunt, a play ASU had struggled to defend all season.

This time, the Sun Devils tip-toed around disaster. In fact, they prevented any damage altogether, escaping the inning without allowing a run before pulling away late in a 10-5 win over the Wildcats (31-21, 11-15 Pac-12) to improve to 22-29 (12-14 Pac-12) in front of 6,738 people at Hi Corbett Field.

The getaway began with the bunt. Higgins cleanly fielded Morimoto’s dribbler in front of the mound and delivered an accurate throw to first for a key first out. Though the runners advanced on Morimoto’s sacrifice, Higgins fanned Arizona left fielder Donta Williams with four sliders in the next at-bat before inducing an inning-ending groundout off the bat of UA second baseman Jacob Blas, stranding the Wildcats’ go-ahead runs in scoring position.

“Getting the inning going with a huge bunt play to get that first out was huge,” Higgins said. “We were desperate to get an out there.”

The Sun Devils scored three runs a half-inning later, surging in front for good to deal Arizona’s NCAA tournament hopes a massive kick to the shin.

There were plenty of offensive contributions from ASU on Friday night. Sophomore Hunter Bishop became the first Sun Devil all season to record five RBIs. Junior Gage Canning swatted a home run and triple his first two times up. Freshman Spencer Torkelson juiced a ninth-inning homer, his NCAA-leading 24th of the season, to pad ASU’s lead late.

But the bottom of the fifth was the tipping point. In it, Higgins’ produced his best moment of the season. The junior righty – who was the lone Sun Devil drafted last summer but elected to return to school – entered with a 7.76 ERA. This season, he had allowed 16 of his 27 inherited runners to score and had retired just nine of his 20 first-batters faced.

On Friday, he returned to his 2017 form, when he led ASU in saves.

“[I’ve been] really refining my mechanics with (pitching coach Mike Cather). We’ve been working on finding my true arm slot,” Higgins said. “Now that I’ve found it, my fastball finally has some pop and my slider is as tight as it's been in my three years (at ASU).”

ASU’s loss in the series opener the night before was decided in a similar situation to Friday’s fifth. On Thursday, UA also played small ball with a couple runners on and one out in the bottom of the seventh. Only, Sun Devils’ freshman pitcher Boyd Vander Kooi hesitated after fielding a bunt and misfired on his throw to first, fueling a three-run inning for the Wildcats that saw them retake the lead late en route to a 6-4 win.

Higgins made sure not to make the same mistake.

“I’ve been working on bunts all year with (Cather),” he said. “Coming in, doing that, was huge.”

Higgins stayed in the game and went 2 2/3 innings in a winning-effort before giving way to freshman right-hander Brady Corrigan – who earned the save after picking up the final eight outs of the game.

Early on Friday, it didn’t seem like ASU would need any bullpen heroics. The Sun Devils jumped out to an early 5-1 lead thanks to Canning’s first-inning homer to center and a bases-loaded three-RBI double from Bishop in the second, an inning that began with three Sun Devils reaching base on a pair of walks and a hit by pitch.

The Wildcats knotted things up in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs (all charged to ASU junior starter Sam Romero) on four hits and two walks but couldn’t capitalize on a chance for a similarly big inning in the fifth and were shutout over the final six innings.

“Baseball rewards the team that deserves to win,” UA coach Jay Johnson said. “Last night, we got everybody in from third with less than two outs. [We] had it set up perfectly [in the fifth] and just didn’t get it done.”

With an RPI of 43 and an 11-15 conference record, Arizona might have to win its final four regular-season games to make the NCAA tournament for a third straight season.

The Sun Devils will throw their best starter, Eli Lingos (7-5, 3.61 ERA), and have their top bullpen arm, Dellan Raish (3.00 ERA), available for the Saturday’s finale too. If ASU – RPI No. 122 – takes the series in Tucson, it might effectively eliminate the Wildcats from postseason contention.

“It all comes down to tomorrow,” Higgins said. “Tomorrow is going to be huge.”