PHOENIX – Arizona State did exactly what it should have done to the Pac-12’s worst team this weekend. The Sun Devils dispatched last-placed Utah in a three-game series, overpowering the Utes 13-8 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Sunday afternoon to complete a decisive sweep.

For the time being, ASU’s month-long slump has been busted thanks to a weekend-long barrage of offense.

“Our guys were pretty locked in at the plate this weekend,” coach Tracy Smith said postgame, calling it ASU’s best offensive series of the season.

The Sun Devils picked up on Sunday right where they left off the night before, when they hung 15 runs on the Utes. In the first inning of game three, they scored four runs on three hits and a pair of walks. Senior designated hitter Taylor Lane produced a bases loaded 2-RBI single before freshman left fielder Hunter Jump roped a 2-run triple down the right-field line.

Jump plated two more runs with on a single in the third before junior center fielder Gage Canning launched his second home run of the weekend and seventh of the season over the right-field wall to make it 8-0 in the fourth. Jump finished 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs, while Canning went 2-for-5 with the pair of runs batted in.

“We did what we needed to do,” Smith said, who admitted he would have been disappointed – despite a series win – if ASU hadn’t finished off the sweep.

“Our guys are swinging the bat well.”

Freshman first baseman Spencer Torkelson supplied the exclamation point in the fifth, taking junior Utah reliever Austin Moore deep on a full-count fastball over the plate – a three-run bomb that was Torkelson’s NCAA-leading 20th homer of the year.

“A base was open so I knew they weren’t going to give me a whole lot to hit. They threw some curveballs over and I think they were getting sick of me fouling off the guy’s curveball so they challenged me and I made them pay, for sure,” said Torkelson, who finished the day 3-for-3 from the plate with two walks, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Torkelson became just the 12th Sun Devil to ever swat 20 home runs in a single-season. The last ASU player to reach that landmark was Brett Wallace, who had 22 back in 2008. With his blast on Sunday, Torkelson moved with seven of the program’s single-season record and six of the NCAA Division-I freshman record.

“He gets on base, hits home runs, scores runs; that’s the name of the game,” Smith said.

Senior starter Eli Lingos gave the Sun Devils six strong innings on Sunday, allowing just two earned runs and five hits while striking out five. He picked up his sixth win of the season and brought his season ERA to 2.89, team-highs in both categories.

“I just made sure to attack hitters and really let my defense work today,” he said.

The only reason Lingos didn’t go deeper into the contest was because Smith wanted to give him some rest (Lingos has thrown 65 1/3 innings this season and had tossed 81 pitches through six on Sunday). When Lingos exited, ASU had an 11-2 lead and was in total control.

The Sun Devils’ bullpen ran into immediate trouble in the top of the seventh though. Relievers Fitz Stadler and Connor Higgins combined to allow 5 runs on 3 hits and 2 walks (shortstop Drew Swift also committed an error in the inning), trimming ASU’s lead to just 11-7.

“It’s a shame that we have not been able to shut things down out of the ‘pen like that,” Smith said. “I feel good about what we did offensively. I feel like if we had left Eli in there it’s not that type of game but the takeaway for me is, if we are going to compete down the stretch with this type of thing, guys need to step up out of the bullpen.”

Torkelson answered with an RBI single in the bottom half of the seventh, Workman added an insurance RBI in the eighth and relievers Jake Godfrey, Ryan Hingst, and Sam Romero – Saturday night’s starter – combined to get the last six outs, including an escaped ninth-inning bases-loaded jam. Utah scored just a single unearned run in the final two innings.

Entering this weekend, ASU had been mired in a six-game losing streak and hadn’t won consecutive games – let alone a series – since a home sweep of Oregon more than a month ago. In the 16 games leading up to this series, ASU had won just three times and scored seven or more runs only once.

But against a Utah pitching staff that entered Sunday with a conference-worst 6.05 ERA, ASU’s bats came alive. In the three games combined, the Sun Devils offense:

-Scored 35 runs

-Collected 44 hits

-Went 21-for-48 (.438) with runners in scoring position

-Plated 17 of their runs with two outs in an inning

-Tallied runs in 14 of their 24 trips to the plate

Smith said he won’t get “too filled up” on this weekend’s offensive outburst alone. He expected some strong production against Utah’s weak arms. The momentum it’s created however, could be key with a tricky four-game week ahead (ASU plays New Mexico State at home on Wednesday before opening up a three-game series at No. 7 Oregon State on Friday).

“This helps a lot,” Lingos said. “It’s something we haven’t had in a little while, some momentum. It will be good to see how we carry it.”

OTHER NOTES

*ROMERO FINISHES GAME: After Saturday night’s game, Smith said that starter Sam Romero had been pulled early in the game, in part, to allow him to be available on Sunday afternoon. Just in case ASU needed him late in the game, Smith reasoned.

Turned out, the Sun Devils did need the junior righty. Romero entered the series finale with one out in the top of the ninth with the bases loaded. ASU had a five-run lead to work with but the situation spelled danger. Romero needed just one pitch to end the game, inducing a ground ball Utah first baseman Davis Delorefice. ASU second baseman Alika Williams scooped it up, flipped the ball to shortstop Drew Swift covering second who fired back to third where Gage Workman applied a tag on Utah baserunner Tom Rykker.

“(It’s) all hands on deck because of our inability to this point; it’s kind of a flip of the coin right now when we go to the bullpen,” Smith said. “

*WEDNESDAY STARTER: As of Sunday afternoon, Smith was unsure of how ASU would approach Wednesday night’s home game against New Mexico State pitching-wise. The Sun Devils had to burn through most of its bullpen against Utah, leaving them without an obvious starting pitching candidate to face the Aggies, who own the country’s second-best team batting average.

Smith speculated he might use the game as de facto bullpen sessions for some of his weekend starters. Freshman Brady Corrigan could be another candidate; he’s started each of ASU’s past two midweek games and was one of the few bullpen arms not used against Utah.

“We are going into that thing to try win one game at a time,” Smith said.