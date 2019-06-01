The day after Southern Miss routed the Sun Devils (37-18, 1-1 in Regional) by 12 runs, the maroon and gold took care of business today in defeating the Stony Brook Seawolves 13-5, extending their season another day.



The victory eliminates the Seawolves (31-22, 0-2 in Regional), who led the Sun Devils after three innings but surrendered six unanswered runs, which proved enough for ASU to secure the victory.

“We’re just happy we got the win today to extend our season,” ASU manager Tracy Smith said following the win. “It’s now just about staying alive one more game.”

Two-strike hitting proved to be a key for ASU, who batted in four of their seven runs scored between innings three and five in such situations.

A much more settled ASU team in the field made a difference in the later innings as well.

Stony Brook got a free base in each of the first four innings, in which they scored three runs, off of mishaps in the field by the Sun Devils.

They would only score two over the remaining five, after ASU played much better defensively, RJ Dabovich settled in and fielding mishaps started to become a problem for the Seawolves.

“We’ve got to clean some things up and play good baseball all the time, can’t take a play off mentally at any point,” Smith said. “You go into these things, and the competition’s only going to get better.”

Surprisingly for the NCAA’s team home runs leader, none of the Sun Devils’ 13 runs came via the long ball this afternoon.

It was a collective offensive effort that saw every player with multiple plate appearances reach base at least once, save for junior designated hitter Lyle Lin, who still added an RBI.

Sophomores in third baseman Gage Workman and left fielder Trevor Hauver each led the way with three-hit days, while another four guys reached base multiple times including junior center fielder Hunter Bishop, who drew four walks.

“(Hauver) was seeing the ball really well, even the ball to start off the game that he flew out was struck really well,” Smith said. “He was key to kind of getting that offense going today.”

On the mound, sophomore righty RJ Dabovich struggled early, allowing multiple runners to reach base in each of the first three innings.

The Seawolves brought home two in the first, on a single that could’ve been called an error after the grounder took a funny hop and got through Workman, and added another in the third- all with two outs, continuing yesterday’s theme when the Golden Eagles got 12 of their 15 runs with two outs.

But after that, Dabovich settled in nicely, getting through a scoreless fourth and facing the minimum in the fifth and sixth innings before being pulled with two on, and two outs in the seventh.

“I thought he had enough on the fastball today and then, as the game went on, I thought he settled in better with his breaking ball,” Smith said, “which to me allowed us to extend him even a couple more innings.”

Even though his final line wasn’t pretty- 6.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 6 K- the final two runs scored while Corrigan was pitching in the seventh, and with the offense providing plenty of support, those innings were crucial in preserving ASU’s arms.

“I thought the key for us today was RJ Dabovich,” Smith said. “We needed some length out of him and he gave it to us.”

It didn’t seem like he would last long initially, with Stony Brook leading 3-2 after three innings.

But a two-run fourth, thanks to an RBI single by Hauver followed by a wild pitch that plated sophomore second baseman Drew Swift, swung the momentum of the game.

The Sun Devils wouldn’t lose the lead after going ahead 4-3 in the fourth, as Dabovich appeared more and more comfortable the more ASU extended its lead.

In the fifth and sixth innings it was Hauver, Swift and Aldrete twice- once in each inning- that kept piling runs on for the Sun Devils via RBI singles.

“Carter did a good job of sticking in some hits and putting some competitive at-bats together,” Smith said.

Stony Brook didn’t completely go away though, as another pair of two-out, RBI singles from senior catcher Sean Buckhout- who had three of the team’s 5 RBI’s in the day- and freshman third baseman Johnny Decker cut it back to a one-run game, an 8-5 Sun Devil lead after seven innings.

However, ASU’s response was swift, and in large part aided by Stony Brook’s continued troubles in the field.

Lin batted in Bishop with the help of a throwing error on Seawolves senior second baseman Brandon Janofsky, which was followed by RBI singles from junior outfielder Myles Denson, pinch-hitting for Aldrete, and sophomore catcher Sam Ferri.

The Sun Devils added two more in the ninth for good measure, finishing out the dominant performance they needed to get some momentum heading into another elimination game tomorrow night.

Thanks to Dabovich’s outing and the flood of run support, the team only had to use three pitchers in today’s effort, another factor that bodes well for ASU tomorrow night.

“It gives us some options tomorrow,” Smith said. “We didn’t have to use some of the bullpen guys or extend them.”

“We feel as good as we can, I mean whoever we play is going to be a tough game, but we feel like we got a pretty good guy that gives you a chance to win, certainly in the first game.”

ASU will likely turn to sophomore righty Boyd Vander Kooi, who has been the team’s number two starter all season. He pitched to a 5.26 ERA, with a 4-4 record over 87.1 innings pitched, but has allowed only five runs over his previous 20 IP.

The Sun Devils return to action tomorrow at noon, when they’ll face the loser of tonight’s LSU-Southern Mississippi matchup in another win-or-go-home game.