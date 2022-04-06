Sun Devils overcome early deficit to upset Cats

Rivalry games naturally always mean more for everyone involved. Yet, for the tandem of Kai Murphy and Cam Magee, the highly contentious matchup is rooted in years of maroon and gold tradition. Murphy grew up in the ASU dugout, watching his father’s Pat Sun Devil teams have great success against their rivals from down south. Magee’s older brother Brandon played on both ASU’s football and baseball teams and famously held disdain for the Wildcats.





Therefore, perhaps it took a deeper understanding of the rivalry to propel Arizona State (14-16) Tuesday night, as Magee and Murphy both homered and played stellar defense in the Sun Devils’ 10-6 win over No. 11 Arizona (21-8) at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.





“My dad always said yeah, I love U of A; it’s three wins a year for us,” Murphy said with a smile. “I’m definitely always fired up to play those guys.”





Willie Bloomquist is, of course, a former ASU player himself. During his incredibly successful tenure as a player, ASU went 10-8 against the Wildcats. His answer when asked whether it feels better beating Arizona as a player or coach, his answer was a bit of a surprise.





“It’s much more enjoyable as a manager,” Bloomquist said. “It’s a different type of high, I can see what people say when they talk about that, but tonight was a lot of fun personally. It was great to see the guys battle back against a pretty dang good team.”





While it came in much less dramatic fashion than Sunday’s colossal comeback win, tonight’s four-run victory came after ASU had trailed by as many as three runs in the middle innings. A four-run fifth inning gave the Sun Devils a lead they would not give back, taking advantage of several costly Wildcat mistakes to soar ahead. With two outs and Conor Davis on first, a Ryan Campos ground ball was booted by Arizona second baseman Tyler Casagrande. Davis advanced to third on the play and scored on the next pitch when Nate Baez rifled a single through the vacant right side.





One unearned run wasn’t enough. Murphy ripped the first pitch he saw deep into the night, depositing the go-ahead three-run shot into the home bullpen in right. The unearned runs plated in the fifth were just four of seven total for ASU.





“He’s certainly playing with an edge right now,” Bloomquist said of Murphy. “We kind of reminded him at UNLV that he has to play with an edge. The look in his eye has changed. Whether he got mad at me for not playing for a couple of days, whatever it takes to get him back locked in. To see him on the way he’s been on is amazing.”





For the second straight game, the Sun Devils trailed early. The top of the first has become a bit of an Achilles Heel for the pitching staff, and Tuesday night was no exception. Boyd Vander Kooi, making his first start in over a month, gave up a wind-aided two-run homer in the first before loading the bases with one out in the second following a solo shot. He was bailed out by Jacob Walker, who induced an inning-ending double play to limit the damage in the second frame.





“It’s a blessing and a curse, playing at Muni,” Murphy said. “I think we have to shift the schedule up, I can’t see anything in right field when we have 6:00 start times, and the wind was helping them early on.”





Vander Kooi and Walker were victimized early by some hitter-friendly elements. With the wind blowing out to right center on a warm evening, Arizona took advantage with four home runs in the first three innings. Three of the four were solo, however, with the fourth accounting for two runs.





“The box score for those two guys isn’t great, but they didn’t pitch poorly,” Bloomquist said. “They competed and limited damage to solo home runs to keep us in the game.”





While Magee and Murphy acknowledged that the Wildcats were beneficiaries of the elements on Tuesday night, they were adamant that their home runs were well earned because they came after nightfall. Magee’s, which tied the game at three in the bottom of the second, was, in fact, during the light of day. It didn’t need any help, though, sailing well beyond the right center field wall and reaching its final destination on the scoreboard 405 feet away from home plate.





After tripling on Sunday, Magee homered and reached base twice more in the ballgame Tuesday night. His preparation all year hasn’t wavered, and he benefited in practice from the tutelage of Ethan Long at third base, who was ejected in Sunday’s game and thus suspended for tonight’s.





“He was working with me on ground balls and how to play certain hops,” Magee said. “I’ve been waiting to play against U of A for my whole life. I was motivated this morning by my brother’s quote when I woke up; I said in my head, it’s go time.”





If it was to be a proper home run derby for Arizona, Will Levine and Blake Pivaroff didn’t get the memo. Levine entered the game in the fifth and escaped a jam before tossing scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh. Pivaroff one upped him, tossing two scoreless innings on just 12 pitches to close the game.





The emergence of Pivaroff as a reliable bullpen arm could be a godsend for Bloomquist. He said as much following the game.





“I was glowing. For him to be a guy that we can count on outside of the usual suspects down there, that would be huge. Bloomquist said.





Arizona State will head to Palo Alto, California, this weekend to take on a Stanford team that is arguably the Pac-12’s best. The Sun Devils aren’t intimidated. They’re playing their best baseball of the season, and confidence has never been an issue with this group.









