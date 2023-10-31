Throughout his first season as head coach, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham has constantly preached to his team that he wants them to be more focused on the small details. He even went as far as to say that the team’s offensive struggles are connected to their inability to clean up their bus on road trips.





Last Saturday, the offense was able to finally put the small details together and executed in nearly every facet of the game, and the results were clear. ASU had both their highest scoring performance (38) and most total yards (509) on the season, snapping their six-game losing streak with a 38-27 win over Washington State.





“I think the first thing that stood out was just the details,” junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet said when asked what stood out about the win. “Everybody harped in on all their details and making sure they knew their alignment, their assignment, and just trusting the coaching job and just doing their job. I definitely think once everybody was on the same page, it definitely worked out.”





ASU’s good execution of the little things has led them to develop an offensive identity that had been missing earlier in the season.





“We’re still working on different things, just trying to find out what’s the best thing for us,” Borguet said. “We’re not going to be just like past teams at ASU or what Coach Dillingham’s offense is, but we’re our true team and just finding out what works best for us. And I think we’re starting to figure that out.”





Perhaps the biggest contributor to ASU’s offensive success was the return of a fully healthy junior running back, DeCarlos Brooks. Brooks’ return to the lineup has let ASU mix-and-match in the backfield to give other junior running back Cameron Skattebo some rest.





Skattebo has been ASU’s most consistent and most effective offensive player up to this point in the season. He continued his great season against the Cougars, totaling 124 yards and a touchdown on the ground, highlighted by a 66-yard run, ASU’s longest of the season.





ASU added a third layer to the running game by using junior wide receiver Elijah Badger as a rushing option through jet sweeps. With multiple great options, running backs coach Shaun Aguano and Dillingham have decided who is the hottest in each respective game.





“To me, it’s always the hot hand,” Aguano said. “Our guys understand that in our room, no matter who gets the start, whoever gets the hot hand and gets going, and we got to cheer that person on and help that person. They always have to prepare to be ready to go at any time.”





The offense could also potentially be adding another weapon to their group of skill players. On Tuesday, Dillingham announced that Colorado transfer sophomore wide receiver Jordan Tyson is fully cleared to play, and it would be up to Tyson when he sees the field for the first time, including as early as Saturday against Utah.





Tyson has missed all of this season with a lower leg injury that he suffered near the end of last season with the Buffaloes. Up to that point, Tyson was considered one of Colorado’s most dynamic players. Granted, last season, the Buffaloes had a miserable season, but Tyson was a good offensive player for not a very good offense.





He was not used a lot through Colorado’s first five games, but in his last three games before suffering his injury, Tyson displayed dynamic talent. Over three games against Oregon State, Arizona State, and Oregon, Tyson amassed 13 receptions for 344 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Against the Sun Devils, Tyson also had an 81-yard punt return touchdown.





“Size, Speed,” Dillingham answered when asked what Tyson brings to the team. “He is a natural football player, so he has really good natural instincts. Some people are big and fast, but they maybe don’t feel space well. I think he’s big and fast, but he has good spatial awareness. He has those natural football instincts.”





The Sun Devils could use all the offensive help they could get with arguably the top defense in the Pac-12 awaiting ASU this Saturday. Utah is coming off of its worst loss of the season against Oregon, losing 35-6, but it was just the second time the Utes have allowed 30+ points, with the other coming against Caleb Williams and USC.





Whenever you ask anyone involved in the Sun Devil offense about Utah’s defense, the first adjective mentioned is ‘physical.’ Monday, Dillingham talked about how Utah and head coach Kyle Whittingham are representative of the culture that he wants to emulate in Tempe. A huge part of that is the physicality that Utah presents, calling them ‘the most physical team we’ve played.’





Whittingham has had 19 years to instill a culture and identity, so Dillingham has a long way to go to achieve his goal.





“We’re getting better,” Dillingham said. “Are we where I want to be? No, not even close. But we are getting better. It’s showing up in the way we practice, the way we hit. The way we do things are slowly creeping into the mindset of not just upfront, not just running back to tight ends, wide receivers, all those positions, offensively. You reap what you sew, and hopefully, we just continue to keep sewing more physicality.”





Rice-Eccles Stadium presents a challenge on its own. Known as one of the loudest stadiums in college football, Dillingham said on Monday that ASU will head back into the bubble to try and prepare as much as possible for the rowdy conditions. The physical defense and the loud Ute fans make it one of ASU’s toughest tests of the season, but Dillingham and his players are excited to take it.





“You’re never ready for the test until you take it,” Dillingham noted. “You prepare, you prepare, you prepare, you find out how ready you are when you put your butt in the seat with the pen, pen or pencil and see how you do. So, this is a great test for the program. I’m excited for the guys. The guys have been putting in the work, and the guys have been getting better. This will be a great test for them.”





***





Personnel News:





Freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada and sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne both returned to practice for the first time since their respective injuries today. Dillingham didn’t report on the return timetables for either of the two quarterbacks.



