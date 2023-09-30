There’s only so much that one man can do on a football field. While Cam Skattebo has led the Arizona State offense to this point, he finally hit a roadblock named the Cal defense, as the Golden Bears (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) kept him and the rest of the Sun Devil (1-4, 0-2) offense in check when it mattered, in a 24-21 defeat for ASU.





Following its challenge of USC a week ago, ASU was unable to continue its improving track in the Bay Area. While the Sun Devils put on an impressive offensive showing numbers-wise, their lack of timely execution held them back significantly, and with Cam Skattebo unable to bail them out this time around, Cal kept Trenton Bourguet and company from completing a game-winning drive to hand Kenny Dillingham his fourth consecutive defeat.





“I think the guys came out, and they played really hard,” Dillingham noted. “We’re getting closer, it’s not good enough, but we’re getting better… That’s a good defense. That’s a team that I believe only gave up 14 points to Auburn. That’s a good football team, credit to that team.





Having totaled well over 400 yards on the day, by far a season-high, the Sun Devils couldn’t turn their gains into points. Early on, Cal made it evident that they would not let Cam Skattebo beat them, as the Sun Devils top rusher would pick his way for just 59 yards on 24 carries. Whether it was from the handoff or the “sparky” formation, the Golden Bears zeroed in on Skattebo from start to finish.





“We changed a few things up on offense,” Skattebo said of his performance. “Early, my track was kinda off. Wasn’t seeing things very well. I don’t know what it was. Had a little bruised up shoulder in the first quarter; it kind of got to my head a little bit. I ran soft to start the game off.”





Skattebo also gave credit to the Cal run defense, which came into the game ranked in the top half of the conference on rushing yards allowed.





“They got big dudes up front,” Skattebo noted. “I don’t know what else to say. Those dudes played their butts off the whole game. They were big, they were physical, they didn’t take no for an answer.”





“Couldn’t run the ball,” Dillingham added. “Can’t run the ball in the red zone. It’s gonna be hard because the field shrinks, and their defensive backs are good players. We gotta plan, go back and look at it, to see why we couldn’t run the ball down there. They’re sound; they do what they do. They do a good job. Credit to those guys for stopping the run.”





While Skattebo did pound in the Sun Devils opening score to knot the game at seven late in the first, it would be his main contribution on the day, aside from an 18-yard completion to Trenton Bourguet off a second-quarter trick play. This, including all of Skattebo’s snaps out of the Sparky direct snap formation, emphasized Dillingham's desire to stay aggressive even when his top performer couldn’t get going.





With Skattebo ineffective, it was up to Trenton Bourguet to beat the Bears through the air. In his second start of the year, Bourguet would ultimately complete 26 of his 41 passes for 344 yards.





“I thought he played really well,” DIllingham said in reference to Bourguet’s play. “He took what the defense gave him; he had great poise and great pocket movement when he needed to. I thought he had a really good football game.”





“I trust Trenton 100 percent,” Skattebo added. “He knows what he’s doing. We had situations that we were in that didn’t go the way we wanted to, but I stood next to him the whole game, and I knew he was gonna make plays when he had to make plays.”





On paper, it was a solid day, but the Sun Devils’ inability to take advantage of Bourguet’s play hampered them. In particular, ASU’s ineffectiveness in the red zone, where they turned three possessions into just 13 points, would be what cost them a victory.





“Obviously, we were able to get down to the red zone but couldn’t capitalize the way we wanted to,” Trenton Bourguet said. “In this league, in the Pac-12, with such high-scoring offenses, you really gotta capitalize.”





On their second drive into scoring range in the middle of the third quarter, the Sun Devils actually were able to find the end zone on a Skattebo shuffle pass to a motioning Elijhah Badger. However, ASU would be flagged for having 12 men on the field, taking the touchdown off the board, and forcing them to kick the field goal. These four points left on the field would turn out to be the difference in a three-point loss.





“That was upsetting,” Dillingham emphasized. “That was upsetting. We gotta be able to see that as a staff. That’s my fault. That was our first penalty like that all year. It happens in a critical moment. It cost us four points. Critical, critical moment. 100 percent my fault.”





Even with that missed opportunity, the Sun Devil defense again put on an impressive showing. Cal quarterback Sam Jackson V completed just 12 passes on 29 attempts, and only one Bears receiver would eclipse 20 yards on the day. What makes that effort, and the overall 130 passing yards conceded, so impressive is the fact that ASU did it without arguably their top defensive back, Jordan Clark, who was dressed but did not play on Saturday.





With Jackson and the passing game shut down, Cal running back Jadyn Ott was able to pick up the slack and run for 165 yards, including a touchdown. Even with Ott’s standout performance, ASU had held the Bears to 17 points at the start of the fourth quarter. The Sun Devils had a chance to tie the game on their second drive of that quarter, but Bourguet was intercepted on an underthrown pass that Cal would eventually turn into seven points on the other end.





“Gotta execute,” Bourguet said. “Can’t throw a costly turnover in the fourth quarter like that.”





Even after the turnover and subsequent score, ASU came right back out and moved the ball with ease. A 52-yard kick return by Badger would set up ASU at midfield, where Bourguet would lead ASU down the field in less than 90 seconds before running in a touchdown himself, trimming the lead down to 24-21.





However, with the Sun Devils now within a field goal, the Bears continued to run the ball down ASU’s throat and crank the clock all the way down to the three-minute mark while marching into the red zone.





There, despite being torched on an 18-play, 74-yard drive, which took up over nine minutes, the Sun Devil defense dug deep and forced a turnover on downs at the goal line to keep the score where it was.





“Needed big line stands, and we got them when we needed them,” defensive lineman Deshaun Mallory said. “We all know this is a game of inches. Defense buckled down, gave it our all, got the stop.”





With the ball and a lot of momentum, ASU would advance from their own goal line to the 39 following chunk catches by Skattebo and Jalin Conyers. Without any timeouts, though, they were stuck in the hurry-up offense and were limited in the chances they could take. This would result in a 4th & 4 try from their own 39, needing a conversion to keep the game going with barely a minute to play. Bourguet would target Badger, who had done noticeable damage with 75 yards on three catches, but overthrew him to turn the ball over on downs and seal the result.





“Hopefully, we can go back, watch film and execute on a better level next time,” Bourguet said. “End of the day, instead of pointing fingers, you gotta look in the mirror and see what you can do better.”





While Dillingham and the ASU offense stayed aggressive in their use of trick plays, they rarely yielded significant gains. Not to be undeterred, Dillingham kept trying to catch Cal off guard, including five different attempts to convert fourth down tries, including the final play.





“We’re gonna continue to be aggressive on the fourths & 2’s,” Dillingham noted.





Whether that strategy is effective or not down the road, it didn’t put the Sun Devils over the top on Saturday, as they dropped their fourth straight contest. Despite the loss, ASU has been far more competitive in its last two games, and it’s showing both the team and fans that strides are being made.





“We’re getting closer,” Dillingham said. “It’s not good enough, but we’re getting better. Every week, we just gotta get better. It doesn’t matter whose out, it doesn’t matter whose going, what’s happening, respond. You can either go back on Monday and quit or go back and compete. Right now, we’re getting better. Let’s just keep going back to work and keep getting better.