At one point during his postgame press conference Saturday night, Hurley was asked if it was miscommunication amongst his defense that led Creighton to execute the same lob play on several occasions.

This isn’t necessarily common. Most coaches try and steer questions to their team's strengths, what went well in that particular game, things of that nature. Hurley wanted to do the opposite.

Bobby Hurley only wanted to talk about one thing -- his struggling offense.

“Again, I’m not going to talk about the defense a lot because we held them to 67 and they didn’t score enough points for me to really blame the defense,” Hurley said. “I’m open to talking about how bad the offense was tonight -- and has been lately.”





So Hurley talked about the offense. His list of gripes ran long, there were struggles all down his lineup in ASU’s 67-60 loss to Creighton (10-2).





Remy Martin had just seven points on 11 shots. He also missed a half dozen attempts from deep. Rob Edwards didn’t score for the game’s first 18 minutes. Alonzo Verge led ASU with 19 points, but he missed all eight of his shots in the second half and took more than a third of his team’s shots. All of his five points in the second half came from the free-throw line.





Aside from Romello White -- who had 18 points and 12 rebounds, his fourth double-double in five games -- and Taeshon Cherry, who knocked down two of his four 3-pointers, it seemed like every player in maroon and gold was in a funk.





“We didn’t play good offense again -- it’s been a common theme here,” Hurley said.





Added Verge: “It’s real tough. It’s frustrating.”





On Wednesday night, playing in Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena, ASU suffered one of its most embarrassing losses in Hurley’s tenure in Tempe. Despite Verge notching 43 points, the Sun Devils suffered a 40-point loss to St. Mary’s.





Their defense folded. Their offense went cold. It was ugly.





Hurley said he thought his team practiced well after its worst loss of the season. But losses like that can have “a lingering effect” on a team, he admitted.





“Your confidence typically is usually shaken a little bit. It’s hard to truly bounce back in 48 hours,” Hurley said.





Even so, ASU had a chance Saturday. Down five with about three minutes to go, Martin tracked down a rebound and bolted up the court. He stopped on a dime and sprang up, connecting on a deep two with his foot on the line.





It seemed the Sun Devils had momentum.





Then Verge missed a jumper. On the next possession, Martin took a deep 3-pointer early in the shot clock, which nicked off the rim. Eventually, ASU broke through, White firing a gorgeous bounce pass to a cutting Edwards for the dunk.





It would be ASU’s last basket. The Devils missed their final four shots and watched a one-point deficit with a minute to play end up as a seven-point loss.





“Not a great way to finish it but you have to have guys out there who can make shots like that,” Hurley said, referring to Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski’s late triple that pushed the Bluejays lead to four. “You have to make plays on offense to win.”





Of all things, that was never supposed to be the culprit. Not offense. Not when you have Remy Martin and Rob Edwards and Romello White. Not when Jaelen House can seemingly swipe a steal like a pickpocketer. Not when the transition offense is as lethal as it is.





And yet, ASU can’t find any offensive rhythm. It’s best players are missing wide-open shots. White has been great down low, but after a while teams start double-teaming him and forcing the Sun Devils to take 3-pointers.





And why would they? To this point, ASU hasn’t shown the capability to knock them down.





At first, it didn’t matter. A pesky defense backed by constant pressure and a full-court press seemingly every other possession did the trick. It set up fast breaks. It saved ASU from its offense.





But as high-quality opponents, who now have film on the Sun Devils, play them, defense hasn’t been enough. And it’s caused Hurley to rethink some key aspects of his team. On Saturday, junior forward Kimani Lawrence didn’t touch the floor. He wasn’t injured, he just hasn’t been productive.





“I have to start tuning into a group and try to get rhythm into the rotation. Just shuttling guys in and out -- like 10, 11 guys -- is not the answer long term,” Hurley said. “I needed to figure out who I can count on in a game and tonight was the group I went with.





“It’ll get evaluated game-to-game like how things are going. But that was just my judgment.”