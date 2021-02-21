ASUDevils - Sun Devils lose lead late: 'It feels like we can’t get up the hill.'

At this point, the excuses, and shortcomings have all been laid out. As of Feb. 20, Arizona State has shut down its program twice due to issues with COVID-19. Injuries and absences have handcuffed head coach Bobby Hurley in his lineup decisions game after game, and a size deficit has limited them in rebounding on a night-in and night-out basis.





Those things are a known commodity at this point in Arizona State’s 2021 season, and yet, time and time again, the Sun Devils have been presented with chances to come away victorious. Instead, they’ve often been left empty-handed – as was the case again Saturday at UCLA when the Sun Devils fell 80-79.





“We’ve been through so much this season,” said senior guard Alonzo Verge, who contributed 18 points and five assists against the Bruins. The team that entered the season ranked 18th in the opening edition of the Associated Press’ poll has made its way into the national conversations – as one of the sport’s most disappointing teams. “It’s just been a rocky season.”





Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion, a limited Arizona State squad was once again without its heralded freshmen in guard Josh Christopher and forward Marcus Bagley, each sidelined with an injury. With just over four minutes remaining in the contest and Arizona State leading 74-70, senior guard Remy Martin – who’d contributed 25 points to the Sun Devil cause to that point – blocked the shot of Jules Bernard, springing an Arizona State fast break.





Verge pushed the ball in transition, distributing a bounce pass into the hands of Kimani Lawrence. The 6-foot-8 senior accepted the pass, rose, and dunked on UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr, giving Verge his fifth assist of the night, and Arizona State a 76-70 lead heading into the final media timeout.





“Kimani stepped up big time,” said Verge, crediting the Providence, Rhode Island, native for his 18-point, nine-rebound performance without Christopher and Bagley present once again. “I was proud of him. We have guys that’s going to step up, and it’s just about us finishing it out.”





After opening the game on a 10-0 run – the first eight points of which came from Martin – Arizona State fought off runs from the Bruins throughout the night. Second-year UCLA head coach Mick Cronin’s squad was relentless in chipping away at the Arizona State lead and often, Verge and Martin’s offensive playmaking gave the Sun Devils the breathing room necessary to remain in front.





Lawrence’s ferocious right-handed finish with 3:57 remaining on the clock was one of the last moments of control, as the Sun Devils would go through an offensive drought over the course of the final four minutes. A floater from Verge with 2:41 remaining was the Sun Devils last basket, as ASU closed the game missing their final four shots and turning the ball over once.





“At the end of the day, it relies on me and Remy, man,” claimed Verge. The two guards led an ASU offense which shot 45.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3 while turning the ball over just five times. Still, the Sun Devils came up short, running out of gas at the end. “We’ve got to make better decisions. We took some shots that we make normally. We just wanted to get some clean looks,





Martin and Verge bore the brunt of the Arizona State offensive workload on another night in which the Sun Devils played seven scholarship players and gave eight minutes to walk-on center John Olmsted. Of ASU’s 61 shots Saturday, 41 came from Verge and Martin. Although the two veteran guards provided most of the ASU offensive production, their execution and decision-making were questionable down the stretch, according to Hurley.





“Things did not go our way in any way, shape, or form in the last minute,” said Hurley after Lawrence failed to grab his would-be 10th rebound of the night, fouling Jaylen Clark with 1.4 seconds remaining. The UCLA forward missed his first free throw and made his second to give the Bruins their first lead of the night. “I thought we played a winning game. I thought we really played well through a majority of the game and just didn’t make one more play that was necessary in order to win, whether that was a defensive rebound or someone hitting a shot.





“It didn’t work out. As the game wound down, we just made too many mistakes in the last two minutes of the game.”





Verge told reporters the Sun Devils couldn’t hold their heads down following the loss, calling it something to learn from. But time is quickly running out on an Arizona State team, which features – and had available Saturday – three veteran guards with a plethora of experience in collegiate basketball.





Following the loss, Verge sat at the Zoom podium explaining his perspective of the Sun Devils’ 11th loss of the season. The flaws of the roster construction and late-game execution aside, the Chicago native was honest about the team’s situation as it approaches a trip to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 tournament.





“It feels like we can’t get up the hill,” Verge admitted, citing ASU’s hopes to gain momentum against the Bruins before three home games against Washington and Washington State next weekend. “It feels like as soon as we do, we won two games in a row, then we had to stop, COVID (protocols). Then we get a roll, and then Marcus gets hurt, then Josh gets hurt.





“Those are key guys that are very important to us and that we need at the end of the day. It’s just about working with what we got now and just trying to keep our heads up.”