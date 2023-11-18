The building of character, whether individual or team-based, requires teaching moments. One can’t learn how to improve on their shortcomings if they aren’t made in the first place. From a postseason ban to a slew of injuries, much of Arizona State’s struggles this fall haven’t been their own fault.





Yet, after leaving the Rose Bowl with a momentum-building upset win over a bowl-eligible UCLA team, only to squander those good vibes a week later in a 49-13 home defeat to No. 6 Oregon, Kenny Dillingham had to play the incensed instructor. With this matchup being comparable to a Harvard law practical, considering ASU’s circumstances, the first-year head coach knew the odds weren’t in his students' favor.





“They’re just a really good football team, to be honest,” Dillingham emphasized. “That’s a team that can win a national championship. If that team runs the table, they deserve that opportunity. That’s one of the best football teams I’ve ever played in my entire career. I put them up with the Georgia team I played last year in week one. It’s exactly what championship teams look like. Across the board, big, strong, fast, good QB play, that’s what you strive to be as a program. Credit to them; they’re a really good football team.”





“That’s a really good football team,” junior tight end Jalin Conyers continued. “They’re in the top ten for a reason.”





The talent of the Ducks was certainly overwhelming, but there is no exaggeration in saying everything went wrong for Arizona State from the jump. While many Sun Devil fans entered Mountain America Stadium on Saturday feeling the nostalgia of the last time the sixth-ranked Ducks waddled into Tempe and saw their college football playoff hopes dashed, history would not repeat itself four years later. Almost instantly, Oregon eliminated any hope for another stunning victory by ASU, as Oregon quarterback Bo Nix tossed the ball 404 yards and a whopping six touchdown passes in the Ducks’ destruction of the Devils. What engineered the Oregon rampage was a bounty of talented playmakers, which Dillingham admitted outmatched his own.





“You have to cover three wideouts that are gonna play on Sundays, with a quarterback who can win the Heisman, they have three o-linemen who are gonna get drafted, they have a running back that’s gonna get drafted,” Dillingham explained. “They have a really, really good football team. That team right there, that team was better than us. Point blank. Significantly better than us.”





“Don’t really have any answers about what happened,” Dashaun Mallory expanded. “They just came out, they didn’t hit us with anything we hadn’t seen all week, we felt like we prepared. They just came ready to play. Shoutout to Oregon.”





Among the Ducks' weapons, none stand out as much as Nix, who may have solidified his case for the Heisman Trophy against his former offensive coordinator, nonetheless, as Dillingham’s protege torched the Sun Devil defense throughout the first half. Dillingham played a major part in Nix’s progression undoubtedly, but the leap Nix has taken this year has not only put his name in college football's most prestigious award but also played a major role in Oregon’s current status in the thick of the playoff race this deep into the season.





“He came out hitting all his reads,” Mallory noticed. “It kinda felt like there was times when he was just making calls on his own. It didn’t seem that he was looking toward the sideline. It was moreso his ability to truly be a mastermind out there. He’s a field general out there. Got nothing but respect for the guy. He was controlling the entire game from his first snap to his last. Bo Nix is the guy, respect to him.”





“He threw the deep ball as good as I’ve ever seen him throw the deep ball today,” Dillingham continued. “He threw it at an elite level. He made unbelievable throws. He’s, in my opinion, the Heisman Trophy winner.”





Even for all the renewed optimism in the program in the last seven days, including ASU’s valiant effort in the second half on Saturday, Nix and the Ducks were a failed test for ASU. Luckily for the Sun Devils, they have a chance at salvation next weekend, as they’ll meet their arch-rivals in the final exam.





Having dwelled in the basement of the Pac-12 for the better part of a decade, the Arizona Wildcats have become one of college football’s landmark storylines in 2023. After taking the Territorial Cup back from ASU at the end of last season, Jedd Fisch’s team has rolled to an 8-3 record that includes wins over ranked squads in Utah and Oregon State that has kept them in Pac-12 contention entering rivalry week. Even with their work cut out for them far more than in recent years, the process of preparation isn’t changing for ASU.





“The feeling of Saturday, I don’t care if we win or lose,” Dillingham explained. “Come Sunday, it’s gone. And you repeat. It’s what you do. If you get lost in the success of upsetting UCLA on the road, or you get lost in the failure at Utah, you’re gonna live like this (makes up-and-down wave motion). We’re gonna show up on Monday; we’re gonna do the exact same thing. I’m gonna walk in, they’re gonna ask me how I’m doing, I’m gonna say ‘phenomenal!” like I do every single day. And we’re gonna repeat.”





“We all have a goal, and it’s to put everything behind us and go win this one-game season,” Conyers added. “If you can’t get up for this game after we got our tail whooped, you shouldn’t be in the locker room. We’re gonna go out there and play as hard as we can.”





Considering all the trials and tribulations this Sun Devil team has faced, rebounding from large defeats has been one of the positives. The success rate in such scenarios is far from 100 percent, but the most recent instance provides optimism. Following its historic 55-3 loss to Utah, Arizona State turned around a week later to knock off a solid UCLA squad on the road. In a victory highlighted by offensive creativity and a defensive masterclass, the Sun Devils were able to ignite a spark in its fanbase in the 17-7 win over the Bruins.





Having shown they can rebound on a week-to-week basis recently, Dillingham and company are zoning in on its ability to fight back during games in order to topple the Wildcats and bring the Territorial Cup back to Tempe.





“Gotta respond to adversity,” Dillingham made certain of. “Right now, we’re doing a really good job of showing up back to work and getting better. Didn’t play well at Utah, responded, and found a way to win at UCLA. What we’re not responding well to is in-game. We’re not repsodning well when somebody punches us. We can’t re-gather ourselves yet. Right now, when we really get on our heels in-game, that’s when we really struggle. We played a lot of games where teams haven’t really gotten us on our heels. When we get on our heels, we gotta respond better.”





While Dillingham refrained from the bulletin board material as always, his players didn’t hide their passion and desire to bounce back from this loss and take it to Arizona in one week’s time.





“This is our bowl game,” Bourguet said. “This is our chance to send out the seniors the right way and to make sure we come home with a victory.”





“We got one more, and it’s a team we all hate,” Conyers finishes. “That’s what we’re going toward now. Whether they’re the number one team in the country or not, we wanna go kick their ass.”



