Entering halftime of their game with UCLA two weeks ago, Arizona State led the then No. 5 Bruins 35-30 and were 30 minutes away from sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 and a top 25 ranking in the AP poll. Three-and-a-half games later, the Sun Devils have fallen to sixth in the league standings without a single vote in the poll and tumbling out of most NCAA Tournament field projections. Despite the January woes, head coach Bobby Hurley knows there’s no time to dwell on the Sun Devils' recent struggles.





“You have to get up off the mat,” Hurley said. “We live in a world of great highs and low lows. We’re not the only program in the country that might’ve gotten off to a fantastic start and then hit a bad patch at some point in their season.”





While certainly not alone in the midseason cool down, Hurley and the Sun Devils certainly fell on some hard times in late January. With Sparky’s faithful loud and proud at Desert Financial Arena on January 19, the Sun Devils gave exerted enormous effort versus UCLA before ultimately coming up short. The mental and physical toll of that marquee contest drained the team so much so that they would go on to drop a home contest with USC 48 hours later, with a road trip to Washington not serving as the needed reprieve.





An overtime loss in Seattle, coupled with a death by three-pointer in Pullman, handed Arizona State an empty trip against the Huskies and Cougars and had them heading back to the desert fed up. Guard DJ Horne seemed to have taken the shortcomings the hardest, as the junior guard received a team-induced suspension following Thursday’s defeat at Washington for “conduct detrimental to the team.”





“We were all in a heated moment following the loss versus Washington,” Hurley said of Horne’s actions. “DJ has struggled for about two and a half games now, so I think that is a contributing factor to it. He has certain standards of his performance. You couple that with a few games losing, you’re gonna get emotional, and he lost his cool after the game.





Horne’s suspension rendered him inactive for Saturday’s faceoff with Washington State, in which the Sun Devils would shoot just 34 percent in a 75-58 loss. Since Saturday, Hurley and Horne have resolved the matter between them.





“It was a situation we handled the best way we can,” Hurley noted. “The action we took was appropriate. We met twice since we got back here in Arizona and talked about a lot of things. I anticipate there being no other issues with DJ.”





With Horne’s situation coming and going quickly, he is expected back in the lineup this week. However, he wasn’t the only one on the team feeling frustrated. Having that annoyance, though, is how Hurley knows his players are yearning for a turnaround.





“When you go through a stretch like this, it’s gonna challenge you.,” Hurley explained. “If you’re not having some frustrations and you’re not saying some tough things to your teammates, and you’re just accepting failure and defeat, then why are we in this business? These kids should be aggravated, and they should be frustrated. I’m happy there’s conflict; that shows me that people care.”





On Thursday and Saturday, ASU will welcome Oregon State and Oregon, respectively to Tempe in a pair of rematches from when the Devils swept the two on the road in early January. While leaving the Beaver State triumphantly just a few weeks ago, the lessons of splitting with both Washington schools at home and on the road are not being overlooked.





“Every game is different,” Hurley remarked. “We’ll be challenged, it didn’t help us that we beat the Washingtons here and went on the road and couldn’t win.”





As for improvements to ensure the end of the slide, Bobby Hurley pointed out his team’s troubles on both sides of the ball. Shooting just 30 percent at Washington, the team’s struggle to score kept them so close yet so far from stealing a road win despite going down as much as 14 toward the end of the first half.





“We didn’t make shots at Washington and still got to overtime somehow,” Hurley said. “We have to stop getting behind in games. We have to scramble and exert a lot of energy pressing and trapping and running around and not getting matched up right. Hopefully, getting off to a better start will help us just be able to sit down and guard somebody in the half-court.”





As for the more convincing defeat at Washington State, the offense again struggled while defensive execution crumbled in response, which is ironic since that’s an area that got the Sun Devils to 15 wins in the first place.





“We’re not defending,” Hurley said. "(at) Washington State, we just didn’t guard the three-point line. We did a little more film study and understand why guys are getting cleaner looks. When you can’t put the ball in the basket, it puts enormous pressure on your defense. Both games, we were not super efficient.”





In the midst of their longest losing streak of the season, Arizona State now enters the critical month of February needing to rattle off victories in order to improve their hopes at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid should they not prevail at the Pac-12 Tournament in March. Hurley’s confidence in his team’s strong finish to secure that, though is unwavering and his past finishes in Tempe are good reasoning.





“I think it’s too early to judge how we’re gonna end the season,” Hurley claimed. “We went from 15-3, feeling like we're getting close to the top of the mountain, to 15-7. There were a couple of years that we finished extremely strong, including last year."





As for the games at hand, Hurley is still taking it one game at a time. And with this upcoming one with Oregon State, the “prove it” mentality is what’s on his mind..





“We get another opportunity this week,” Hurley said. “We’ve been tested right now; this is a big week for us; it’ll be interesting to see how we respond tomorrow night.”