Last weekend, Arizona State did what it should have done, something it hasn’t been able to say a lot this season. But in beating Stanford and Cal, the Sun Devils kept themselves in the NCAA Tournament picture.

With a Senior-Day victory on Sunday against the Golden Bears, ASU improved to 19-8 and 10-5 in the Pac-12, seemingly sitting a trio of wins away, with three regular-season games remaining, from clinching an at-large tournament bid.

The theme of Arizona State’s 2018-19 campaign has been inconsistency. Beat a great opponent, lose to a quadrant 3 opponent. It’s circled throughout the year and left ASU squarely on the bubble as March approaches.

Through that time, though, the Sun Devil players and coaches have echoed the same sentiment: When they’re playing their best, they can beat anyone in the country.

With that mantra, they don’t seem concerned in the slightest by what seed they may draw or who they could face, which is true of any bubble team, sure. But given some of their wins, most notably Kansas, it seems like a fairer argument for ASU than some other teams around the country.

The only problem is you never know when ASU is going to turn it on.

Right now, its riding a three-game winning streak heading into a road series with the Oregon schools and then a season-finale road game against Arizona in two weeks. With the situation ASU finds itself in, those games should almost be categorized as tournament games.

If they lose two of the three final conference games, the Sun Devils will likely need to win two games in the Pac-12 Tournament to get a bid. Not something that seems like a certainty in this crazy conference.

For now, ASU is trying to tune all of that out. The sophomore point guard said as a team leader, it’s his responsibility to make guys forget there’s a tournament and just focus on one game at a time. That’s probably easier said than done.

But if the Sun Devils are going to make it to the Big Dance and do some damage, there are a few things that are going to need to happen.

1. The Sun Devils can’t suffer a bad shooting night Bobby Hurley thinks he has the formula for winning. In games the Sun Devils struggle, they usually don’t shoot well.

He’s right. Seven of ASU’s eight losses have come in games when it shoots less than 42.5 percent from the field.

“When you put a game like Utah (54 percent shooting ) together and you shoot the ball like that, play that way on offense,” Hurley said, “then we’re on a different level.”

Hurley was quick to note that when he says ASU needs to shoot better, that’s not a happenstance thing of it just having shots falling on one night or another.

“It becomes a focus on our movement and our energy and our willingness to share the ball and be patient,” Hurley said. “That may take seven or eight seconds in a possession or it might take 20 seconds, but we just have to be mature enough and understand that’s important.”

But ASU’s offensive success is largely predicated on how well it can operate in transition. When the Sun Devils can get out and run with numbers, that’s when they can reach the peak that most players talk about.

On those bad shooting nights, though, they’re not even giving themselves the opportunity to do so.

“We’re not allowing ourselves to do what we do well which is offensive rebound,” Hurley said. “If you take an early, quick shot in a possession that your teammates don’t expect, then generally you’re not going to be in a position to rebound the ball and get another possession.

“When we have good shot selection or we just don’t don’t go against the numbers -- if you have numbers, then we’ll try and go into the transition game -- but if we don’t then we need to have the discipline to work through a possession and I think our guys have shown a more willingness to do that.”

2. Lu Dort needs to keep up his good numbers There was an adjustment period into college basketball for Lu Dort. It just took two months before it caught up to him.

Dort, a freshman guard from Canada, ignited onto the scene for the Sun Devils. With fellow guards Remy Martin and Rob Edwards nursing injuries, Dort was giving free-reign to the ASU offense.

Given the ability to be a ball-centric guard with no obligations to pass, Dort would often opt to barrel his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame into the lane, no matter how many bodies crowded the paint. If nothing else, the freshman drew a foul.

But then teams figured out how to defend the potential first-round pick. Then Martin and Edwards came back and teams started to study Dort. All the sudden, he didn’t score 20 points for almost two months. He had to key on some of the stuff he wasn’t doing well.