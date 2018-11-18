This was the closest Arizona State had come to a championship of any kind since 2014.







That year, the Sun Devils won 10 games and six in the conference, both marks they haven’t topped since. That team rose to as high as No. 6 in the College Football Playoff Rankings after starting 9-1 and defeating a Top-10 Notre Dame side.





Any ASU fan remembers it all vividly. Any ASU fan knows what happened next.





Those Sun Devils ventured to the Beaver State — Corvallis, Oregon, to be specific — and took on an upset-minded Oregon State team in sub-freezing temperatures, ultimately losing by eight after being putting up just three points in the second half.





That loss didn’t eliminate ASU from Pac-12 contention — that happened two weeks later in a de facto division championship loss in Tucson — but it deflated a team that had visions of far more.





To be clear, ASU’s 2014 and 2018 teams are vastly different. But they both had the same opportunity in November: to play for a Pac-12 title.





And they both let it slip away.





“Silence,” offensive coordinator Rob Likens said of ASU’s locker room atmosphere after a 31-29 loss to Oregon. “We’re all going to have to live with this for the rest of our lives. We blew an opportunity that comes around maybe once in a lifetime.”





The difference between those two teams, though? In 2014, a conference championship was the barometer for success for a team playing with a world of preseason expectations on its shoulders. By not winning the South division, ASU truly fell short, in the big picture.





This year, the Sun Devils found themselves playing with house money. Despite floating around .500 all season, ASU was, in a way, gifted an incredible opportunity, out of nowhere, to play for a league title, largely thanks to a truly wide-open division.





After falling short in Saturday’s comeback effort against Oregon, the Sun Devils made it official. They’re no longer playing for a miracle Pac-12 championship. The South division’s representative will be Utah, which punched its ticket to Santa Clara with the combination of a resounding win at Colorado and ASU’s loss in Eugene.





“It’s gut-wrenching, man,” defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said. “We had a chance to play for the championship if we beat Arizona next week… It stabs me in the heart, it’s gut-wrenching. I feel bad for the kids.”





For the Sun Devils, to not make that somewhat-newfound dream a reality is painful. But this season will still, undoubtedly, go down as a success, and that was clinched last week when ASU locked up bowl eligibility.





On one hand, a win could’ve set up the Sun Devils with a chance to clinch their division in next Saturday’s Territorial Cup. That won’t be the case, obviously, but there’s plenty left to play for.





It’s the Territorial Cup. That shouldn’t need any outside motivators. It certainly didn’t last year, when ASU had already clinched bowl eligibility, which it once again has.





“This is a hard one, a hard one to swallow,” Edwards said. “A lot of tears in that locker room, obviously. But we’ve got to get over that. We have another game left, and from there we’ll figure out what bowl we’ll get to play in.”





But even to have been in this position says a lot about the talent and resolve of these Sun Devils, not only when compared to their preseason outlook — a sixth-place finish in the Pac-12 South media poll, a five-win Vegas over/under and a brand-new coaching staff and system — but also when compared to their midseason outlook.





There was a point this season — not just two or three games in, but seven in — where it legitimately felt like ASU wouldn’t be bowling for the third time in four years.





Sitting at 3-4 and 1-3 in the Pac-12 after losing to Stanford, the Sun Devils looked like they had, at most, three winnable games among their final five on paper. Winning a road game looked impossible, let alone at the Coliseum. Competing with Utah’s stalwart defense seemed too tall a task.





And maybe beating Oregon on the road for a fourth straight win was, similarly, too much to ask. But the Sun Devils have been up to such challenges for the better part of a month, and they certainly put up quite a fight once again. Say what you will about late-game circumstances, but at least ASU’s dreams of a Pac-12 title didn’t go down with a whimper.





“Offensively, we made some plays in the second half,” Edwards said. “To these guys’ credit, they found a way to battle back again, that’s what they do, and I’m very proud of them for that, that they leave it on the grass.”





But at the end of the day, that’s okay. Because unlike in 2014, the Sun Devils’ November loss in Oregon won’t define its season. The 2018 edition of Arizona State football was already defined by the three wins that preceded Saturday’s defeat.





When ASU beat USC, it revived its season. When ASU beat Utah, it legitimized its season. And when ASU beat UCLA on Senior Day, it cemented the status of this team as one that exceeded expectations and started off the Herm Edwards era on the right note.





Winning a Territorial Cup or a bowl game would be gravy, but the question of a successful campaign has been answered, and the answer is yes.





But that’s the thing about football, and sports, really. Regardless of the big picture, in the moment, a loss like this stings for the Sun Devils.





You can always paint with a broad brush and see how important six wins and a bowl game are to this program in transition — not to mention, how positive it is to just have been in this position — but knowing what could have been will still make this a tough one to swallow.





“We fell a little short,” Edwards said. “And that’s why those guys are in there, a bunch of wet eyes in that locker room, that’s for sure.”





“Now, we’ve got to regroup,” he added. “We play a big game this week against Arizona, and that’ll be all the talk this week.”







