To say that this past weekend was a successful recruiting visit event for ASU would be a gross understatement, and receiving a pledge from Purdue's defensive lineman transfer JP Deeter, the seventh such visitor to common during his time in Tempe, is just one more example of that.

The 6-3 285-pound Deeter, who didn't play in his two seasons at West Lafayette, Ind., will arrive in Tempe with three years of eligibility left, and Arizona State was his only Power Four offer once he entered the portal. He was recruited out of high school by AJ Cooper, ASU's linebacker's coach, when he served in the same role at Washington State, which naturally created the connection that landed Deeter with the Sun Devils.





Deeter is projected as a defensive tackle for Arizona State, a role that saw starter Dashaun Mallory exhaust his eligibility. It returns just two players who saw significant snaps last year, Senior Anthonie Cooper and Sophomore CJ Fite. During this busy recruiting weekend, ASU also added another defensive lineman transfer, Justin Wodtly from Cincinnati, who could line up at either defensive end or tackle.