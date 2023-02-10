Not often do you see a college baseball program with the stature of Arizona State given such little respect in the preseason poll. Yet, with a week left until opening day of the 2023 season, that is the exact situation the Sun Devils face, as they sit unranked in most major polls and were picked by the league's media members to finish sixth in the Pac-12 conference.





While these marks are not becoming for the maroon and gold’s diamond dwellers, no one in the clubhouse is paying it much attention as the team begins to figure out its roles, especially second-year head coach Willie Bloomquist.





“Doesn’t matter,” Bloomquist said with a scoff. “Who cares? The only ranking that matters is the one at the end of the year.”





“Preseason stuff is just people guessing,” Ethan Long added. “Once we get to the end of the season, I think you’ll see us in there.”





The star attraction of Sun Devil baseball since he first stepped onto the field at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in 2021, this year means a little extra to Ethan Long. As the team struggled to ding themselves last year, Long went through his own set of trials and tribulations both on and off the field that made turning things around even harder. This season though, Long is back to full health and looking to rediscover his phenomenal freshman form as the most seasoned bat in the Sun Devil lineup.





“Seeing college pitching for three years, I’m picking pitches up a lot earlier,” Long said. “This spring, I’ve been swinging it really well, getting on base a lot. Ready to get rolling.”





Long’s also making changes defensively at the start of this year, with him acknowledging first base as his new spot, thus rendering Jacob Tobias as the likely designated hitter. Freshman Nu’u Contrades looks like the frontrunner to be Long’s likely replacement as the third sacker.





“I’ve been taking a lot of work over there,” Contrades said. “I’m comfortable over there.”





Other all-but-confirmed positions include all three outfield spots, where Nick McLain will hold down center field with Will Rogers in left and highly-touted freshman Isaiah Jackson in right.





“As an outfield, we do outfield stuff every day with Isaiah in right, me in center, and Will in left,” Nick McLain said.





While Rogers is the only returner among the trio, all three have exhibited their talents as both hitters and fielders in fall ball and spring scrimmages and are all expected to produce right away.





Where uncertainty lies though, is in the middle infield. Two newcomers are expected on the top of the depth chart in freshman Luke Hill and junior transfer Luke Keaschall, but where they will be slotted is a different story.





“Middle guys have to learn to play both sides,” assistant coach Mike Goff stressed. “If they don’t have flexibility, we’re not training them the right way. It’s our job to prepare them about both sides of the base.”





“Me and Keaschall have been working a bit, switching off between,” freshman infielder Luke Hill said. “I’m open to whatever. It’s just a matter of what coach thinks and whatever’s best for us.





“We haven’t made any final decisions on several positions really,” Bloomquist noted. “I’m not sold that it’s either one of those guys. There are other guys fighting for that spot still. Jonny Weaver’s capable, Drake Varnado’s capable. I don’t ever get definite.”





On the mound, the Sun Devils’ depth hopes to avoid a repeat of last year’s meltdown, where ASU pitching had a collective ERA of 6.76, dead last in the Pac-12. Their weekend rotation will be made up of transfers, as pitching coach Sam Peraza confirmed the trio of Ross Dunn, Khristian Curtis, and Timmy Manning as the team’s initial weekend arms. Should one of them stumble, Peraza is very high on San Francisco transfer Owen Stevenson, who will see innings on opening weekend.





“Owen Stevenson was our best guy in the fall,” Peraza said. “For the first couple weeks, he’s gonna stretch his innings out following Dunn, and we’ll figure it out after that.”





In the bullpen, the picture is a little less clear. New additions meshed in with returners such as Christian Bodlovich, Brock Peery, and Blake Pivaroff have created a battle for the closer’s job that has yet to be won. Peraza saw that as a positive, as everyone competing has done so at a high level.





“There’s a couple of roles that this weekend that will get solidified,” Peraza talked about. “We’ll see what happens this weekend. Hard decisions make us feel better about our club.”





“A lot of guys have come in and thrown strikes and done their job,” Bodlovich said of the arm barn. “Wherever I can make myself useful is where I want to be.”





With all of the pieces coming together into the puzzle, much of the college baseball world is hesitant to recognize the Sun Devils as a legitimate threat both nationally and in the Pac-12. Left out of the preseason top 25 poll and picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the conference, ASU is relishing the opportunity to prove people wrong.





“Let them sleep on us,” Willie Bloomquist said.





With the harvesting of young talent combined with the team’s work in the transfer portal, Bloomquist and the Sun Devils are building a long-term success plan, but time will tell if 2023 is included in that bridge back to national relevancy.