The calendar has yet to flip to February, but it’s already been a long, arduous basketball season for Bobby Hurley and his Arizona State Sun Devils. A revolving door of lineup changes, injuries, Covid-protocol sit-outs and more have prevented Arizona State from putting together a solid, complete 40 minutes of basketball.





There were glimpses and flashes of success on Thursday in a hard-fought battle against Cal, but the Sun Devils, who seemed to blow multiple tires throughout this season finally put the rubber to the road in a back-and-forth 79-75 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, giving ASU its first back-to-back conference wins of the season.





From the opening tip-off, the Sun Devils brought the juice, swarming the ball on both sides of the floor with unwavering energy. Freshman forward Marcus Bagley opened the contest with a strike from range and a subsequent layup, but the pace of shots and makes quickly slowed down across the stretch in the first half.





Nevertheless, Hurley’s squad found other ways to score – cashing in on Cardinal turnovers through hyperactive defense before flipping them into opportunities in transition. Running the floor like a track meet, Arizona State surged into an offensive rhythm.





Known for stingy defense on dribble drives and effective help defense, paired with superior size and length, Saturday night’s slate for ASU against the Cardinal was a matchup nightmare on paper. The Cardinal starting five contained four forwards all standing above 6-foot-7. In response, it might be expected that Hurley would play an even faster style of chaos basketball than usual. However, it was the Cardinal who managed to play quickly, running the floor with the much quicker, shifty Sun Devil guards.





Halfway through the first half, it looked as if Arizona State was plagued by a familiar foe: shooting inefficiency, sitting at a 3-13 mark with eight minutes to play. Notorious for having difficulty with turnovers, the Cardinal struggled with Hurley’s aggressive ball pressure down the stretch. Stanford turned the ball over 20 times in the contest, mistakes ASU would rack up 29 points from.





“We wanted to stick with the plan (of being aggressive and forcing pressure),” Hurley explained. “I thought (defensive intensity) got us going in the first half, getting 13 (turnovers) in the first half, and it transitioned into some offense the other way for us, so I was very happy with our energy at that end of the floor.”





Led by the electric effort of sophomore guard Jaelen House and a return-to-form performance from Sun Devil favorite and senior guard Remy Martin, Arizona State forced 20 turnovers, with the bulk being steals.





Martin had a season-high four steals, falling just shy of his personal best of five, which he racked up in his freshman and sophomore seasons. House and senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. each had a pair of takeaways while the lion share of the lineup managed to grab at least one steal. ASU’s 12 steals – which accounted for over half of Stanford’s turnovers - tied the team’s season-high, which came back in mid-December against GCU – ASU’s last win before this week’s back-to-back conference wins.





In a year where ASU has had serious difficulties finding a team identity, the group fell back to what they know best, pressure and intensity, something that’s allowed the group to potentially see their image in the mirror for the first time this season.





“(High-pressure basketball) was a part of our game last year, earlier on in the year, we pressured a lot of teams and made them turn the ball over,” Verge mentioned. “I felt like that's something coach wanted to go back to and it's just about locking in on defense and jumping to the ball and doing the little things.”





Another key factor in ASU’s dramatic contest on Saturday night was the emergence of Remy Martin. The senior guard, who has gone through some personal struggles and difficulties across the past several months, settled back in at Desert Financial Arena, hitting signature mid-range jump shots from the elbow like he was an underclassman again. A guiding light for the Sun Devils, when Martin goes, the team follows.





The Sun Devil senior scored 23 points on a 9-15 night from the field while dishing six assists and pulling down two rebounds, along with the aforementioned steals. Martin even got up for a rare two-handed jam to the rim in transition.





“He just he was locked in man…He had that steal and the dunk and the drives, he was just downhill and hitting the paint and making the right reads,” Hurley said of Martin. “He looked like that same guy I’ve had (over the years), he really had that fire, and it was tremendous.”





Martin’s teammates shared Hurley’s sentiment about No. 1 in maroon and gold.





“Remy is much more than a scorer…he’s good when he gets everybody involved and that when he’s at his best,” Verge explained. “When he starts picking off the defense and getting everyone involved, then that’s when we are at our best.”





Another Sun Devil guard who made the difference on Saturday was House, who for the second consecutive contest made a significant impact away from the stat sheet with his hustle and intensity on defense, in the open court and on the sideline.





“He brings energy every day, no matter if it’s practice or walkthrough,” Verge mentioned. “He’s a good teammate, somebody you would want to have on your team that motivates you and does the right things, and he comes into the game, he doesn’t make excuses, and he just goes hard.”





Another guard who played a prominent role in Saturday night’s victory was Verge – last year’s Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year. On Thursday, the senior was benched for his ability to score and become an energizer bunny for a variety of lineups across the stretch. While the senior is talented enough to start and provide offense from the jump, he’s become much more valuable to the team in the role that he was recognized for last season.





“When he comes off the bench, it provides an opportunity for him to go when maybe Josh (Christopher) or Remy are not in the game, and he can be a little more of a focal point on the offensive end,” Hurley said. “I think having him sacrifice a little bit and coming off the bench could be a plus for us.”





With players beginning to fit into the growing identity of Hurley’s squad, the results spoke for themselves on Saturday night. Instead of hopeless attempts to drive to the cup or dancing around the three-point line hoping for a mistake from the opposition, the Sun Devils managed to generate a legitimate offensive effort full of life and promise. Players made the extra pass, drove and dished, and played unselfishly – all key fixtures of a team that knows what they want to do and how to execute.





“One of the best things I saw today was a possession we never scored on,” Hurley exclaimed. “It was beautiful basketball. On the offensive end, the way late in the game where we were just moving it. To (Stanford’s) credit, they kept closing out, and we just kept driving it and finding someone else, and didn't result in a basket. But it showed progress in our offense and in our own selfishness.”





Despite an offense firing on all cylinders and a swarming defensive effort, the Cardinal wouldn’t back down, staying in the game with an absurd 27 free throws. Senior forward Kimani Lawrence started the contest for ASU but didn't log any points until two minutes were remaining in the contest.





Down 73-72, Lawrence was fouled and went to the charity stripe with the opportunity to give the Sun Devils the lead. The senior forward, who has a career free throw percentage of 67.6%, sank both shots. With less than a minute left, Lawrence drove to the cup along the baseline. Swarmed by a sea of Cardinal red, he was fouled, and his shot attempt, which looked as if it would fall, was blocked.





The call was reviewed and overturned to goaltending. Lawrence sank the extra free throw to once again propel ASU into the lead.





Lawrence wasn’t finished. With eight seconds remaining on the clock, Stanford inbounded the ball to senior forward and the Pac-12’s leading scorer Oscar Da Silva. Lawrence stood tall with his hands up, pressuring the Cardinal superstar, causing him to miss a game-winning layup.





With Lawrence’s effort in the clutch, the Sun Devils bagged a crucial win to keep any Pac-12 Championship or NCAA Tournament hopes alive, but more importantly, it opened the Sun Devils’ eyes to what they can be as they push onwards into conference play and find the identity that they so desperately needed to see.





“We’ve been here before, and the Cal game I’m sure helped (in morale and finding their way as a team), and we know how to get these things done,” Hurley said. “You’re pleased to see that we can beat a really good team tonight in here.”





