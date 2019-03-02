It was a difference of 60 degrees between the temperature highs of Tempe, Arizona, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday. But the Golden Gophers (15-15-1) were the ones who brought the heat down the stretch to come out on top of the Sun Devils, 5-1, in the first game of the series.







“That was the worst effort I think we’ve had all year,” ASU head coach Greg Powers said. “Top to bottom, sloppy, unprepared. There’s no reason for it.”





The Sun Devils found themselves dazed on the enlarged Olympic sheet of ice in Mariucci Arena for most of the night. Arizona State (21-11-1) was badly outshot, out of sync, and most importantly, lost the special teams battle.





A third period full of undisciplined play from the Sun Devils put Minnesota on the power play six times, including multiple 5-on-3 advantages that the Gophers made no mistake to score two goals on. ASU got stuck in the mud and spent over half of the final period on the penalty kill.





“I think it was a poorly played game for the first two periods, and probably both ways,” Powers said. “But if you give that much skill that much time and space and that many power plays, we were undisciplined and it’s unacceptable. So, that’s what I’m most disappointed in. I thought our guys were really undisciplined tonight. And it wasn’t the refs, it was us.”





The power play woes continued for ASU as well as the team desperately missed sophomore Johnny Walker on Friday night. The NCAA’s leading goal-scorer traveled with the team but remained sidelined due to an injury he suffered in practice earlier in the week.





“They were disoriented in a major way out there tonight,” Powers said. “I think the adjustment on that big sheet for the first time was tough. And then not having Johnny on it, Mani (Josh Maniscalco) was in a spot he hasn’t been in over a year.”





Without their lightning rod on the left side of the unit in Walker, the Sun Devils went 0-for-4 on the man-advantage. Their power play is now tied for 48th in the country.





ASU got off to a strong start to begin the game and everything seemed all-systems-go for a team that had won five games in a row. Senior Jake Clifford was on the receiving end of a no-look backhand pass from sophomore Dominic Garcia, and Clifford made no mistake in burying past the right side of Gopher goalie Mat Robson just under four minutes into the contest.





“They were our best line,” Powers said of his fourth-line unit that scored the only goal for ASU.





“They played simple. They played hard. They got pucks deep and that’s how we have to play. They executed the game plan, 5-on-5, better than anybody else out there and it wasn’t enough. Unfortunately, after a really good start, it wasn’t enough.”





Late in the first period was when the ice drastically began to tilt in favor of the home team. Minnesota freshman Sammy Walker wheeled his way into the offensive zone and gracefully lifted a backhand shot over the glove side of ASU’s Joey Daccord to tie things at one for his tenth goal of the season.





The Sun Devils only posted five shots on goal in the first 20 minutes. The Gophers registered 14, but Daccord was on his game early.





Minnesota continued to pepper the junior with shots into the middle frame. Eventually, the top players for the Gophers got the best of ASU.





With just under six minutes left in the second period, Walker dumped a pass off to fellow freshman forward Blake Mclaughlin who one-timed a shot at the net. The puck changed direction off a sprawling Jarrod Gourley trying to block the shot and it found a way past Daccord to give Minnesota its first lead of the night.





Momentum for the Gophers carried into the last period of the game. Minnesota wasted no time in skating circles around ASU.





Not even a minute into the third period, Brent Gates Jr. found a wide-open Tyler Nanne at the backdoor for an easy tap-in goal on a smart offensive play to extend the Minnesota lead by two goals. Nanne blew behind Demetrios Koumontzis who didn’t even see him and Daccord had no chance.





“We thrive on work ethic and compete level and outworking the other team, and we just didn’t do that tonight as a collective team,” Koumontzis said about the loss. “So, tomorrow we have to do that. I think we’ll get the job done if we do that.”





Minnesota’s leading scorer Rem Pitlick and Gates, the second-best goal-scorer, were responsible for the 5-on-3 goals to cushion the outcome of the game, 5-1. The Gophers have now won their last four out of five games.





Despite the lopsided final, Daccord still amassed 37 saves for the Sun Devils.





“He was great,” Powers said “He’s a tremendous goalie and we know how good he is. And he was really good tonight.”





Powers also confirmed that Walker will not suit up for ASU on Saturday night either. The Sun Devils will look for someone to step up and fill the void of production as they try to put up more than one score in the second game of the series.





“It was a good hostile environment,” Koumontzis said. “But we didn’t get the job done, so it made it a tough night for us. But we’re sure to rebound and get back at it tomorrow.”

Saturday’s game will drop the puck at 6 p.m. MT and can be viewed on FOX Sports North Plus.



